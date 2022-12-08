Good Medicine Beauty Lab Improves Best-Selling Product Honey Dew Youth Nectar
EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah-based skincare brand, Good Medicine Beauty Lab, has improved one of its best-selling skincare products Honey Dew Youth Nectar.
Now, enhanced with the Earthly wisdom of Snow Mushrooms: Nature’s dynamic duo of hyaluronic acid and retinol.
Rich in fatty acids to provide moisture, while Vitamins A, C, and D work simultaneously to clear, regenerate and promote faster healing of the skin. The natural world’s best-kept secret is now out.
Gentle on the skin while providing long-lasting, healing hydration, plumping, and delaying aging.
The base infusion of freshly pressed organic citrus, cucumber, and potato work together to soothe inflammation, tone, deliver anti-aging antioxidants, brighten under the eyes, heal hyperpigmentation and sun damage, and tighten the skin. A true multivitamin of youth nectar.
With respect to the sacred botanical blends passed down through generations, Good Medicine Beauty Lab reserves only the best ingredient to be added to an already perfected and loved formula.
Honey Dew is one of Good Medicine’s best sellers, and for a good reason. The product receives rave reviews from everyone who tries it. The youth nectar provides a youthful glow to the skin and naturally turns back the clock on aging.
All Good Medicine products are made by hand in southern Utah with all-natural, organic, and ethically-sourced ingredients. As a celebration of the Utah desert, all Good Medicine products are infused with desert botanicals and essential oils—with no additives.
“There is a treasure trove of ingredients out there,” Raymond said. “We believe the desert holds magic; therefore, the ingredients should be in line with that desert-born spirit.”
Learn more about Good Medicine’s best-selling Honey Dew Youth Nectar and its ingredients at goodmedicinebeautylab.com.
Whitney Clark
