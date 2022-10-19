"Not like other body cleansers": Good Medicine Beauty Lab released special-edition, all-natural body cleanser
For 10 years the owners perfected and tested the body cleanser formula, and they now ready for others to indulge—but for a limited time.
We believe the desert holds magic, therefore, the ingredients should be in line with that desert-born spirit.”ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah-based skincare brand, Good Medicine Beauty Lab, has released a new, limited edition product called Nectar Blossoming Body Cleanser.
— Whitney Raymond
Nectar is the newest addition to Good Medicine’s skincare line, and it got its name because of its ingredients. There is a high quantity of honey in the formula, so Nectar was the name chosen by Whitney Raymond, owner of Good Medicine.
Nectar is made with all natural ingredients like local honey, wild flowers, and beeswax. The formula is made by bringing together ingredients, after which it is whipped and cooled to create a fluffy, soft texture. This product was designed to cleanse, but without bubbles or suds.
“Nectar is not your normal body cleanser in the sense that it does not have a sudsing action,” said Karen Hudson, Raymond’s business partner. “The suds from soapy body cleansers strip the skin of its precious natural moisture and oils.”
Nectar is made to infuse the skin with the hydrating properties of honey, while pulling dirt, toxins and impurities out to be washed away.
“Honey also naturally contains alpha hydroxy acids that will slough away dead skin cells, remove grime and clear out pores without damaging the skin’s natural acid mantle, “ Hudson said. “That is the skin’s natural barrier from bacteria, viruses or any other contaminant that would penetrate the skin.”
Raymond said honey has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that permeate the skin to soothe, hydrate and protect from microbes.
Nectar is the only body cleanser Good Medicine offers at the moment, and it is only available until the products sell out. Raymond said customers have been requesting a body cleanser, so she decided to work with Hudson to release the product and gauge customer feedback. It is available on the Good Medicine site along with other body care products such as Goddess Glow Blushing Buttery Body Cream and Holy Wild Deep Forest Body Oil.
All Good Medicine products are made by hand in southern Utah with all-natural, organic and ethically-sourced ingredients. As a celebration of the Utah desert, all Good Medicine products are infused with desert botanicals and essential oils—with no additives.
“There is a treasure trove of ingredients out there,” Raymond said. “We believe the desert holds magic, therefore, the ingredients should be in line with that desert-born spirit.”
Learn more about Good Medicine’s limited-edition body cleanser and its ingredients at goodmedicinebeautylab.com.
