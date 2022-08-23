Good Medicine Beauty Lab Releases New Limited Edition Cosmetic Product
The Skincare brand released a cosmetic blush product for a limited time inspired by the sunny, summer weather. Available while supplies last.ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah-based skincare brand Good Medicine Beauty Lab released a new, limited edition product as a celebration of summer.
Rebel Rose Lip & Cheek – Cheeky Boom Boom is Good Medicine’s new, rosy blush balm that provides a buildable shimmer on the lips, cheeks or body. This product features ingredients like local, raw beeswax, avocado oil and mango butter. Being created by the skincare enthusiasts of Good Medicine, this cosmetic product does not only emphasize aesthetics, but skin health.
“The micas we use are ethically sourced and are one of the most important ingredients as these are what give the balms color,” said Whitney Raymond, co-owner of Good Medicine. “We do not use fillers, and every ingredient included is meant to keep your skin cells healthy, promote new healthy skin cells, stimulate collagen production, protect, smooth and hydrate the skin.”
Raymond and her co-owner Karen Hudson created the idea for Rebel Rose Lip & Cheek because they wanted to create a lip and cheek product that was nourishing for the skin. It is made by melting oils and butters together, adding pigment and understanding the components of the product to present it perfectly.
“We allow the mixture to cool to a certain temperature so when we carefully hand pour them, the balm builds on itself in a specific way to create a slight dome.”
The product is rated 4.5 stars on the company’s website, with one reviewer posting, “You can barely feel it and you can apply as much or as little as you want. I like the deep pinky color.”
Rebel Rose Lip & Cheek is still available online until supplies last.
Raymond said she had fun with the idea of the new product, and although there may be new colors on the horizon, Good Medicine does not have any plans to expand further into cosmetics.
Good Medicine Beauty Lab is a skincare brand based out of southern Utah focused on small-batch products made with all-natural ingredients and desert botanicals. The company is based on generations of skincare formulas handed down by Raymond’s grandmother. The company offers mostly skin-healing products that are eco-friendly, cruelty-free and “beegan” (meaning beeswax and wild honey are the only animal-derived products used.)
All products are handmade in the U.S. by Raymond and Hudson with ingredients they hand-pick from their environment or obtain ethically from trusted sources.
Learn more about Good Medicine’s limited-edition product and ingredients at goodmedicinebeautylab.com.
