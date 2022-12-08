Zen Retreat Zenbo Seinei Opens April 29 on Awaji Island

Zenbo Seinei Zenbo Seinei Experience

Rejuvenate the body and mind in a tranquil natural environment

AWAJI ISLAND, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 29, 2022, Awajishima Resort Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Yukari Ohinata) opened Zenbo Seinei, a Zen retreat where guests can balance the body and mind through Zen experiences and healthy eating that incorporates gentle ingredients.

Zenbo Seinei is located in a tranquil environment in northern Awaji, surrounded by mountains on all sides and positioned on the 135th meridian of east longitude that extends through Japan. The building was designed by Shigeru Ban, an architect who won the Pritzker Architecture Prize (2014), one of the most prestigious awards in the architecture industry, and features a 100-meter-long wooden deck where guests can experience Zen meditation in the open-air with a 360-degree panoramic view, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The retreat offers five Zen experiences which fully-immerses guests in the beauty of Awaji's nature, including activities such as calligraphy, to unify your mind and intentions through writing characters one stroke at a time, incense-making, to appreciate the scent of various aromatic woods, and tea ceremony, to make tea while calming the mind. In addition, guests are able to enjoy an original dining experience with "Zenbo Cuisine" that creatively incorporates local Awaji ingredients gentle on the body, and is inspired by Buddhist monk cuisine.

Zenbo Seinei offers both one-day and overnight packages including the "ZEN Wellness Plan," a one-day retreat, and the "ZEN Stay Plan", an overnight experience in which guests stay in rooms boasting aromatic wooden flooring and expansive glass windows that allow soft light to shine in.

Through the opening of Zenbo Seinei, Awajishima Resort Inc. aims to provide a space where guests can rejuvenate the mind and body and enjoy a moment of self-reflection in the midst of nature.

■ Zen Retreat Zenbo Seinei Outline

Opening: Friday April 29, 2022

Location: 2594-5 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Plans:

(1) ZEN Wellness Plan (Day Plan)

Details:

▪Activities

Varying day to day, fully-immersive Zen activities can be experienced in a rich natural environment with a breathtaking 360-degree panoramic view.

▪Dining

Guests can enjoy a balanced meal gentle on the body, uniquely created with seasonal ingredients from Awaji Island

▪Tea Ceremony

Guests will experience traditional Japanese culture and calm the mind through the act of making and drinking tea, while gaining an insight into the spirit of Japanese hospitality, wabi and sabi, and the practice of mindfulness.

▪Calligraphy

Guests will unify the mind and intentions through mindfully writing characters one stroke at a time.

▪Incense

Through an incense-making experience, guests will sharpen their senses and calm the mind as they “feel” the aromas.

Pricing: ¥23,000/pp (tax included)

*Prices may vary according to peak seasons and holidays.

Please check the official website for details.

(2) ZEN Stay Plan (Overnight Plan)

In addition to the experiences included in the ZEN Wellness day plan, the following is included:

Tatami Bed Stay

Guests will stay in a tranquil, private space with wooden floors that retain the scent of wood, and expansive glass windows that let in soft light.

Pricing: ¥48,000/pp (tax included)

*Prices may vary according to peak seasons and holidays.

Please check the official website for details.

Reservations:

▪Zen Wellness Plan (Day Plan)

https://zenbo-seinei.urkt.in/direct/offices/587/courses

▪Zen Stay Plan (Overnight Plan)

https://rsv.temanasi.jp/29/room/search

URL: https://www.zenbo-seinei.com

Inquiries: Zenbo Seinei Office, Awajishima Resort Inc.

TEL: +81-90-7801-4063 (Japanese Only)

Email: zenboseinei@awajiresort.co.jp

Remarks: All information is current and subject to change