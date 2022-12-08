LUKE HANSEN JOINS SALES TRANSFORMATION GROUP’S ADVISORY BOARD
As we continue to drive the company forward, we welcome the incalculable nature of Luke’s fresh perspective and go-getter approach.”DALLAS, TX, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), founded in 2018, the Tech-Enabled Coaching Platform that delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals, announced that Luke Hansen, CEO of CompanyCam, has joined their advisory board.
— Adam House, President, Sales Transformation Group
With over 15 years of roofing experience, Luke has more closely identified as a trades contractor than a tech founder. While working at his family’s roofing business, White Castle Roofing, he was constantly bridging his passions for problem-solving, technology, and roofing to find new ways to innovate and streamline processes, such as introducing drones for efficiency and safety and becoming the first roofing company in the country to accept BitCoin. After identifying another major gap in documenting job sites, Luke set out to create his own solution, and CompanyCam was born. Keeping everyone on the same page, CompanyCam helps contractors build trust with their crews and customers through photo documentation. Started in 2015, CompanyCam now serves tens of thousands of contractors globally and has been used to document field information for over 5 million projects. They have recently closed on a $30 million investment that will be used to continue to support the product and their customers.
“Sales Transformation Group and the team behind it share my belief of innovating for the future, especially in the trades space. Their ability to think outside the box to transform outdated processes is why I’m eager to join this team and see how we can continue to expand their footprint and shape the future of trades,” said Luke Hansen, CEO of CompanyCam.
“With his vast roofing experience and technology acumen, having Luke join STG’s advisory board was a no-brainer,” said Adam House Sr., CRO & President of Sales Transformation Group. “As we continue to drive this space forward, we welcome the incalculable nature of Luke’s fresh perspective and go-getter approach.”
About Sales Transformation Group:
The STG Tech-Enabled Coaching Platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sells profitably, and gains decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com
Nathan Marchand
Sales Transformation Group
email us here