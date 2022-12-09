Kavi Global Announces Strategic Partnership with PKF Mueller
Kavi Global and PKF Mueller Partner to provide Data, Analytics, AI and Deep Financial Services Domain Expertise to their Mutual Clients
Through this strategic partnership, PKF Mueller now has the ability to offer Data, Analytics and AI to their clients, while we have the opportunity to offer expert financial services”BARRINGTON, IL, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kavi Global is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with PKF Mueller, who provides innovative financial, accounting, and business management services. PKF Mueller’s deep expertise in financial services will strengthen Kavi Global’s Data Analytics and AI offerings to their clients.
— Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs
By partnering together, Kavi Global and PKF Mueller help businesses digitize complex, labor-intensive business processes to improve productivity, cost savings, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and other critical business key performance indicators (KPIs) using Data, Analytics, and AI solutions.
“Forming this strategic partnership brings more value to the clients we serve,” said Naomi Kaduwela, Head of Kavi Labs. “PKF Mueller now has the ability to offer Data, Analytics and AI to their clients, while we have the opportunity to offer expert financial services on our menu of offerings.”
“With the data-driven environment we’re in today, it’s important to be able to provide Data, Analytics, and AI, services to our growing client base,” said PKF Mueller CEO David J. Nissen, CPA/ABV, CVA.
To help further solidify this strategic partnership, PKF Mueller CEO, David Nissen, and Head of Kavi Labs, Naomi Kaduwela, have recorded a Podcast on the Future of Work. Listen to the Podcast here. Schedule your free consultation to discuss how Data, Analytics and AI can accelerate your digital transformation initiatives! Scroll to the orange Book Appointment button to schedule a meeting, or use the chat to contact us! You can also directly email naomi.kaduwela@kaviglobal.com.
ABOUT KAVI GLOBAL │ Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data analytics and AI solutions, software and services. The company has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and Machine Learning for 5 years running.
ABOUT PKF MUELLER │ PKF Mueller is an award-winning full-service certified public accounting and business advisory firm serving clients both domestically and internationally. Founded in 1968 PKF Mueller serves clients from four offices in the Chicago-area and an office in Sarasota. The Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, consulting, and business advisory services. PKF Mueller is a member firm of the PKF International Limited family of legally independent firms and does not accept any responsibility or liability for the actions or inactions of any individual member or correspondent firm or firms.
