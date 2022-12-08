Submit Release
PATTI LABELLE TO PERFORM LIVE AT HOLIDAY EVENT HOSTED BY DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE BENEFITTING ABOUNDING PROSPERITY, INC.

The Event Will Feature A-List Celebrities Including Kelly Price, Le’Andria Johnson, Yolanda Adams and Kash Doll

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas Southern Pride and Abounding Prosperity Inc. will host a holiday gala and gospel brunch to aid in their mission to provide services addressing health, social and economic disparities among Black Americans, particularly gay and bisexual men, cisgender women, transgender people and their families. The events will take place December 17 through December 18, 2022.

The weekend’s activities will commence with a Christmas Gala Fundraiser featuring special guest, Patti LaBelle, world renowned singer, actress and businesswoman. The black-tie affair will include a host of entertainment for the evening, including a silent auction, raffles, champagne and cash bar, carving stations and heavy appetizers. The Christmas Gala Fundraiser will take place 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. CST, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Fairmont Dallas, 1717 Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75201. The evening will continue with the annual Naughty or Nice Christmas Party from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. CST where guests can unwind and enjoy music performed by rapper, Kash Doll.

“We help people year-round, but the holidays are a great time to show appreciation for those who support our cause and the community, as well as encourage continued advocacy and assistance because our job is not done yet,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride. “Contributing to Dallas Southern Pride and Abounding Prosperity allows us to continue to provide services to the community where no one gets turned away.”

Rounding out the weekend is a Gospel Brunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Fairmont Dallas. Brunch will be hosted by R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price, and feature Le’Andria Johnson, gospel singer, and Yolanda Adams, gospel singer, actress and morning show host.

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to attend the holiday weekend celebrations, and all proceeds collected will fund Dallas Southern Pride’s and Abounding Prosperity’s various programs like vaccine clinics, free healthcare screenings and relief assistance funds that help offset the cost of essential services to Black and Brown communities, with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ communities and their families in South Dallas and surrounding areas.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dallassouthernpride.com/.
B-roll/Interview Opportunities
• Kirk Myers-Hill, founder and chief executive officer, Abounding Prosperity Inc.
• Tamara Stephney, chief operating officer, Abounding Prosperity Inc. and executive director, HOPE Health and Wellness Center

To request pre-event interviews, media credentials and onsite media coverage, please email info@kaylatuckeradams.com.

Kayla Tucker Adams
KTA Media Group
+1 214-403-9852
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry


