Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - December 8, 2022
Top news has Statistics Canada reporting that the total value of building permits in Canada declined 1.4% in October to $10.0 billion. The residential sector cooled off for a second month declining 6.4% to $6.5 billion nationally. The total permit value of the non-residential sector increased 9.5% to $3.5 billion. Construction intentions in the commercial component rose sharply 18.0%.
The top video is courtesy of nidus3D who give us a tour of Canada's first 3D concrete printed home. nidus3D uses a CSA-approved concrete mix, and nidus3D-pioneered onsite-manufactured lift in components to maximize the printing area of the COBOD BOD2 printer.
• Graham Construction LP - Graham named project contractor for 65th Avenue Interchange project in Leduc
• Skyline Group - Making Height Safety Compliance Easy
• Bridgit - 3 Ways planning your workforce strategically can combat labor shortages in 2023
• Lowe’s Canada - $40,000 Donated to Movember Canada Organization by Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt
• Nesbitt Training - If our people are our greatest assets, then our people skills had better be our strength.
• The Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada - HRAI Task Team Focuses on Building HVACR Manufacturing Capacity in Canada
• Dentec Safety Specialists - CSA Z1220 – First Aid Kits For The Workplace: What You Need To Know
• Graham - Case Study: Groat Road Bridges and Road Renewal
• Sustainable Buildings Canada - SBC’s The Greenroom Podcast: Episode 4
• CarbonCure Technologies - Webinar – Reducing Embodied Carbon with CO2 Mineralized Concrete
• STACK Construction Technologies - STACK’s Top Construction Industry Content of 2022
