Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,718 in the last 365 days.

Perkins County High Schooler Wins State News Writing Contest

Following two hours of writing and an hour of observing student attorneys argue their case, Perkins County High School student Dayami Ruiz won top honors in the Nebraska High School Mock Trial 2022 News Reporting Competition.  Ruiz spent the morning of December 5, 2022, listening to her school’s team argue the first round of the Nebraska Mock Trial championship at the Federal Courthouse in Omaha, NE.  Before the day ended, United States Magistrate Judge Susan Bazis announced Ruiz as the first-place winner of the news writing competition.

Her news story was evaluated by journalism professionals from Omaha, Lincoln, and Lexington, who noted that she would make an excellent news reporter should she choose a career in journalism after high school. Ruiz was repeatedly commended for her organizational skills, strong use of quotations, and clear understanding of the story’s most important elements. Earlier in the month, she participated in the optional regional competition where a university journalism professor evaluated her writing in preparation for the state championship.

In presenting the news reporter competition awards, Bazis noted, “The Student News Reporter Contest enables each participating school to add one more member to its team and to recognize an important strength of our judicial process: accurate and thorough news reporting by the media.”

The competition is held in connection with the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s annual December Nebraska High School Mock Trial state championship.

The 2022 mock trial case centered on a caregiver’s obligation to pay her former employer for the alleged theft of household items. The fictitious lawsuit formed the basis of the news story written by Ruiz. 

Ruiz was coached by retired Perkins County school teachers Diana Tate and Don Harris, who also coach the Perkins High School Mock Trial team.

Noting the importance of news reporting in today’s society, Nebraska State Bar Foundation Executive Director and Mock Trial sponsor congratulated all our student reporters, saying, “Good writing skills are very much needed not only in journalism and law but in every career field today.”


Photo: Perkins County retired school teachers Diana Tate (L) and Don Harris (R) with mock trial student news reporter contest winner, Dayami Ruiz, center.

 

You just read:

Perkins County High Schooler Wins State News Writing Contest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.