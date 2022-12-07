Blaze Advisors Rebrands as Alera Health

Alera Health Logo

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective January 1, 2023, Blaze Advisors will transition to Alera Health, completing its journey from a consulting firm to a population health management company responsible for 15+ ONEcare Integrated Systems of Care (ISOCs) supporting 3+ million people towards whole person care to improve health outcomes and lower cost. Alera Health, which stands for determination, embraces the spirit of wellness and courage it takes for a patient suffering a primary or secondary behavioral health disorder to ask for help.

Alera Health began as a consulting firm in 2016 advising some of the largest and most progressive providers and accountable care organizations in their transition to value-based contracting. As Alera Health began conceptualizing, then assembling, multi-disciplinary networks to support the 40% of patients with a co-occurring behavioral health disorder, it realized there was a need for full-time, professional network and population health management to support the new ONEcare Networks.

Today, Alera Health encompasses a team of network support staff with expertise in network assemblage, governance, payer contracting, quality improvement, and informatics. In addition, Alera Health fields the best-in-class Care Optimization System to automate care communications and alerts, referral navigation and referrals, patient mobile engagement and crisis response, and care management documentation; all designed to augment existing provider-based EHR and telehealth technologies.

At its core, Alera Health organizes networks of behavioral health and social service organizations to work in tandem with hospitals and primary care providers, creating Uncommonly Good Collaborations by bringing together clinicians and community resources to improve health outcomes and get patients to the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

