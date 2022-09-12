Integral Health Network of Southern Arizona, LLC (IHNSA): Another ONEcare Network by Blaze Advisors

ONEcare Networks Powered by Blaze Advisors Logo

IHNSA is a high-performance network of behavioral and integrated health home providers with a statewide footprint across Arizona and beyond.

Physicians and hospitals that refer to the IHNSA network can be assured of timely access, case consultation, social services, and case management support during care transitions.” — Dan Haley, CEO of HOPE Inc.

TUCSON, AZ, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blaze Advisors and IHNSA participants are pleased to announce the launch of the Integral Health Network of Southern Arizona, LLC (IHNSA), an integrated accountable care organization. "We are so excited to support a provider-led, multi-specialty, integrated health network to serve the communities of Southern Arizona," says Jill Lineberger, SVP of Network Development for Blaze Advisors.

With a focus on supporting patients with complex behavioral, medical, and social care needs, the members of IHNSA, have formed a collaborative system of care, focused on improving coordinated access to behavioral health, primary care, and social services in order to and lower crisis events and unnecessary utilization of high-cost services. Participating organizations include CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness, Community Bridges, Inc. (CBI), Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE) Inc., Horizon Health and Wellness, and La Frontera Arizona, Inc.

Utilizing the Blaze Advisors ONEcare model and technology suite, IHNSA focuses on supporting those with behavioral health challenges through early disease identification and provider collaboration in meeting the needs of patients at the right time and in the right place. IHNSA has successfully contracted with Banner University Health Care (BUHC) to improve health outcomes for BUHC members suffering from co-occurring medical and behavioral health issues and is in negotiations to support other patient cohorts, as well.

“We truly are stronger together,” says Dan Haley, CEO of HOPE Inc., a peer and family run organization. “Physicians and hospitals that refer to the IHNSA network can be assured of timely access, case consultation, social services, and case management support during care transitions.”

IHNSA is a high-performance network of behavioral and integrated health home providers with a statewide footprint across Arizona and beyond. IHNSA providers maintain a variety of culturally proficient outpatient and crisis response programs including individual and group therapy; medication management; peer support; mobile and facility-based crisis intervention; Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT); primary care; residential services; homeless outreach; affordable housing and wellness/recovery programs specific to Native health, veterans, women & children. IHNSA provides a vehicle for cross-collaborative affiliate agreements with social service, hospital, primary care, and medical partners to develop an integrative system of care.

Blaze Advisors, a national leader in Population Health Management and Integrated Care, works closely with healthcare payers, providers, and community partners to operationalize and manage high-performance ONEcare networks delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and informed whole-person care designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Blaze Advisors has extensive operational expertise in developing clinically integrated high-performance networks, population health analytics, care coordination technologies, and clinical quality improvement programs. Each ONEcare network is augmented by the Care Optimization System which allows real-time communication, referrals, and insights to the patient’s care team. This “Virtual Practice” approach allows collaboration and follow-up, delivers clinical intelligence, and live connections via phone/SMS with patients in between visits. With over 3 million managed lives across the US, ONEcare networks provide a shared vision of whole-person care and a platform of population health technologies to provide comprehensive, inclusive, and data-driven improvements in health outcomes. To learn more, visit Blaze Advisors at https://www.blazeadvisors.com/

