Blaze Advisors Joins Inaugural NCQA Health Innovation Summit

This national conference was an opportunity for Blaze Advisors to showcase its innovative ONEcare Networks.

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blaze Advisors, soon to be Alera Health, is proud to announce its participation in the inaugural National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Innovation Summit earlier this month in Washington DC. This national conference was an opportunity for Blaze Advisors to showcase its innovative ONEcare Networks and its members through educational sessions and meaningful sponsorship. The team shared important elements and lessons learned from the Integrated, accountable Behavioral Health ONEcare networks on this national stage in Washington, DC, Oct 31-Nov 3. Blaze Advisor's goal during this conference was to educate others about their mission and learn from peers and renowned professionals in attendance.

Blaze Advisors aims to create and expand on its collaborative system of care, which focuses on improving coordinated access to behavioral health, primary care, and social services to lower crisis events and unnecessary high-cost services. Blaze Advisors highlighted how this is possible with two speaking sessions with trusted members of their ONEcare Networks.

The first session on November 1, Improvements in Healthcare through Accountable Care and Partnership, discussed opportunities and strategies for successful population management through data, partnership, and accountability with a trusted leader who was integral to the launch of ONEcare Cumberland (OCC).

OCC is a collective provider, payer, and management partnership that leverages data and communication to reduce barriers and improve overall behavioral health and health outcomes. By working closely with members, payers, community stakeholders, and referral partners to manage an impactful, innovative care model, individuals served are provided with accelerated access to care, improved coordination of care techniques, and enhanced treatment activation/engagement strategies.

The second presentation, Growing Beyond Medicaid MCO Transformation: Achieving Whole-Person Care in a Value Based Care Environment, highlighted operational strategies to achieve success in a value-based environment with a focus on improving population health by CATCHING the disease early, CONNECTING patients to the proper care, CARING for the whole person including mental and physical health, and COLLABORATING as a care team within a high performing network.

Becoming an NCQA-certified Care Management Agency (CMA) as a part of North Carolina's transition to Medicaid Managed Care relies upon collaboration, critical thinking, as well as short and long-term planning. During this presentation, leaders of an North Carolina CMA and their Clinical Integrated Network (CIN) partner with Blaze Advisors and the ONEcare model (named NC ONEcare).

About Blaze Advisors

Blaze Advisors (soon to be Alera Health) builds, advises, and manages accountable care organizations and population health programs for some of the US's largest payers, providers, and health systems, designing and implementing effective structures, processes, tools, and capabilities to transform population health is delivered. Their multi-functional management team works with hospitals, emergency rooms, primary care, behavioral health, and post-acute care partners worldwide to help their partners design and accelerate care innovation that helps save lives. Those interested in learning more about Blaze Advisors can visit their website at https://www.blazeadvisors.com/.