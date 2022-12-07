Vivace Maxvictor Is Helping Her Clients To Discover Ways To Reclaim Their Happiness

Vivace Maxvictor is the founder of Fierce Self Confidence

UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is so much shame and stigma attached to getting help for mental health challenges. This is especially true when it comes to conditions such as PTSD or depression. People often feel like they are alone in their struggles or that they are the only ones who can't seem to "fix" themselves. This is simply not true.

Vivace Maxvictor is living proof that it is possible to overcome mental health challenges and reclaim your power and your life.

Vivace was medically diagnosed with PTSD and she was suicidal. She felt stuck and paralyzed by fear and overwhelming anxiety, stemming from the culmination of years of unhealed trauma, starting with severe abuse in her childhood.

Vivace says, “Becoming suicidal and choosing my own “expiration date” was my wake-up call. Through hours and hours of finally confronting my truth I learned how to value myself, and how to prioritize my feelings and my wellbeing. I learned how to accept that I felt mentally and emotionally devastated because I did not know my worth and because I had brushed all of my trauma under many different carpets and under the distraction of external achievements. I learned to stop valuing my achievements more than I valued my wellbeing. I learned how to stop tolerating situations that made me feel “less than”. I learned how to stop hiding because I had believed that “being seen equaled being hurt.” I learned how to say no to things that crushed my spirit, even when it made others happy. I learned how to say yes to things that nourished my soul. I learned to speak my truth. I learned to live my truth. I finally learned SELF-WORTH.”

It is possible to transform your life, no matter how bad things seem right now. You don't have to keep settling for feeling anxious, powerless, or stuck. You can learn how to honor yourself and your desires. You can learn how to power up your self-confidence and to boldly pursue your deepest desires.

The first step to reclaiming your happiness is for you to start acknowledging your pain, shame and anger. The more you hide your pain, the more you strip yourself of your power. Once you start acknowledging and accepting your emotions, you can start working on transforming your pain into power. This isn't always easy, but it is possible.

Vivace’s message is “You can learn how to transform your anguish into peace and reclaim your happiness. Never give up on yourself because you are more powerful than you think.”

There is hope and healing waiting for you, you just have to be willing to reach out and grab it.

Vivace Maxvictor is a Life Coach in New York City. To learn more about Vivace Maxvictor and how she helps transform her clients’ lives, make sure to follow her on InstagramTM @VivaceMaxvictor and visit her website: www.FierceSelfConfidence.com

