Vizion Selects Chain.io as an Integration Partner
Users of Chain.io’s platform can now take advantage of a pre-built connection to Vizion’s ocean freight tracking data.
Visibility is a huge part of the future ... Vizion is an important addition to our suite of visibility solutions so that freight forwarders can take important steps toward embracing that future. ”UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chain.io and Vizion have announced an integration partnership that will allow users of Chain.io’s platform to add Vizion’s ocean freight tracking data into their own supply chain systems without a lengthy implementation period.
Access to visibility data is more important now than ever before as supply chain disruptions remain a reality for freight forwarders and cargo owners.
Congestion issues continue to be a problem as volume shifts to different ports in search of greater efficiency. Labor strife has affected ports around the world, including the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United States. Severe weather in East Asia and the Southeast United States has exacerbated existing supply chain issues. COVID-19 is still causing port shutdowns in China. And low river levels are making shipping via inland waters less dependable and more challenging in various regions around the world.
Visibility is the key for forwarders and cargo owners that want to overcome these challenges and create a competitive advantage. With reliable visibility data in place, forwarders and cargo owners can:
1/ Know where their containers and products are located in as close to real-time as possible.
2/ Provide more timely ETA updates for customers, creating better experiences and reducing churn.
3/ Mitigate detention and demurrage fees to the greatest extent.
The need for visibility is what led Chain.io to enhance its platform with pre-built connections to real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs) — including the connection to Vizion. Chain.io’s platform was designed to allow for faster integrations to supply chain technologies that can facilitate greater resiliency. Chain.io’s users can now add Vizion’s ocean freight visibility data to a transportation management system (TMS) or native platform in as few as 2–3 weeks, giving them the normalized data needed for fast analysis of their cargo’s location.
“Visibility is a huge part of the future of the global supply chain,” said Chain.io Founder and CEO Brian Glick. “Vizion is an important addition to our suite of visibility solutions so that freight forwarders can take important steps toward embracing that future.”
“Modern freight forwarders and cargo owners need to develop a tech stack for supply chain management,” said Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson. “Chain.io’s platform is a powerful tool for accelerating the creation of that tech stack, and we’re proud that Vizion’s data is now available to Chain.io users.”
ABOUT CHAIN.IO
Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.
The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io.
ABOUT VIZION
Vizion is an API-based solution for ocean freight visibility. The company’s API helps logistics service providers, cargo owners, and other stakeholders act on their digital ambitions by integrating essential data and insights into existing enterprise systems and delivering a stronger customer experience. Vizion’s products include visibility APIs, data benchmarking, and enriched, accessible datasets built on fundamentally sound information technology infrastructures. Learn more at www.vizionapi.com
