WAP Sustainability announces the acquisition of Coldstream Consulting

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAP Sustainability, a leading U.S. provider of life cycle assessment (LCAs) and environmental product declarations (EPDs), has announced that it has acquired Coldstream Consulting out of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

● This is WAP Sustainability’s second LCA acquisition of 2022. The company previously announced its purchase of Trisight Engineering in September.

● The acquisition of Coldstream Consulting provides WAP Sustainability a Canadian presence through Coldstream’s long-standing relationship with the Athena Sustainable Materials Institute.

● With Coldstream’s industry experience in Concrete, Wood, and other building products, WAP is poised to help companies comply with new GSA & Federal Buy Clean Initiative EPD Requirements, specifically steel, concrete, asphalt, and glass producers.

● The additions of Trisight Engineering and Coldstream provide WAP with industry-leading experience in developing and deploying EPD Automation and Software Tools.

WAP Sustainability, founded in 2008, is a global consultancy with a proven history of providing operational and product sustainability services for brands, manufacturers, and producers. Recognized as #2067 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List, WAP Sustainability has quickly become one of the world’s leading life cycle assessment (LCA) services firms, with an industry-leading market share in the development of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

"Culturally, we found so much in common. WAP and Coldstream have always been committed to overservicing our clients while making sustainability accessible, understandable, and actionable", says Brad McAllister, Co-Founder and Director of Operations for WAP Sustainability. "We've known and worked with James for nearly a decade, and we knew his firm would make us a stronger force as we continue to pursue growth in this important sector."

"We knew WAP was the right partner from the minute we started this conversation," said James Salazar, Founder of Coldstream Consulting. "Working together under one roof to solve LCA and EPD challenges in the market is something we knew we would be more successful working on together rather than independently.”

At COP 26 in Glasgow, WAP announced the launch of the “Sector Supplement for Measuring and Accounting for Embodied Emissions in the Built Environment” with the World Resource Institute (WRI) and GHG Protocol. This method empowers an organization to measure and account for the embodied emissions associated with the wood, concrete, steel, glass, and flooring used in building buildings. In September, the White House announced its Federal Buy Clean Initiative, which expands on the WRI Sector Supplement by requiring and incentivizing purchases of products with Environmental Product Declarations, which are a core feature of the WRI Sector Supplement.

"Partnering with Coldstream helps WAP meet the growing demand for LCAs and EPDs as a result of the market's goal to decarbonize building and infrastructure materials," said William Paddock, WAP Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Many companies we work with need LCA and EPD expertise to meet market demands and regulatory requirements for EPDs, and WAP is here to help. We've long found ourselves aligned with Coldstream, and the timing made sense to come together and strengthen our offerings for a growing market".

WAP: William Paddock, +1 6156699455, william@wapsustainability.com

About Coldstream Consulting

Founded in 2011, Coldstream Consulting offers metric-based approaches to personal and corporate environmental sustainability. Its mission is to provide our clients with solutions that are rooted in the best available science. We have in-depth experience developing and working with LCA databases, tools, and standards. We also understand that taking a science-based approach to sustainability means that effective communication of complex issues is critical.

About WAP Sustainability

WAP Sustainability provides clients with the information and tools they need to create credible, measurable, and attainable sustainability programs. Our services are driven by sound scientific data and an in-depth understanding of each client’s core business. With deep-rooted experience in carbon accounting, life cycle assessment and standards development, WAP is globally recognized as a technical sustainability expert in many industries. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, WAP Sustainability has been helping a global roster of publicly traded, consumer product and building product companies as a sustainability resource for nearly 15 years. Learn more at www.wapsustainability.com.