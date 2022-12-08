Submit Release
Shark Tank Star Daymond John Supports New Jersey’s Small Business Groovy Smoovies

A Groovy Evening With The Shark Daymond John

Award-winning movie themed smoothie shop 'Groovy Smoovies' is hosting a meet and greet with business mogul, investor and television star Daymond John.

Haddonfield is the next Hollywood”
— Antonne Jones
HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Smoovies welcomes long-time friend and Shark Tank expert Daymond John on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, from 7 pm to 9 pm. John, who often lends his voice to support small businesses, will be on hand for a meet and greet photograph and autograph sessions.

The dashing Daymond John, best known for his 13-year stint on the popular ABC Shark Tank, is a legendary fashion tycoon amassing more than $6 billion in sales worldwide. Millions tune in every week to hear his insights into marketing and inventions. On December 14th, he will be at Groovy Smoovies to support his friend of 20 years and Groovy Smoovies founder Antonne M. Jones. At this event, the two entrepreneurs are making “Haddonfield the next Hollywood.”

Jones, a best-selling author, and filmmaker, recently launched a national franchising program that makes Groovy Smoovies a household name. Featured on ABC 6, Roadtrippers, and NBC, Groovy Smoovies won Best Smoothies in South Jersey by South Jersey Magazine. Athletes and working moms agree the movie-themed smoothies, fresh popped popcorn, and tasty jams are a hit.

The novel refreshment store is whipping up delicious fruit and veggie concoctions with a nod to Classic Hollywood. The box office-styled cafe encourages customers to sip “healthy and happy” drinks like Purple Reign, The Great Escape, and The West Side Smorey. The unique juice bar even serves its four-legged friends with the Smoovie Doo Pup Cup.

Now, award winning author and marketing marvel Daymond John is adding his support to the Groovy Smoovie brand. As a result, Linkedin’s top influencer is telling followers, “Let’s Get Groovy!”

