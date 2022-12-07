AADB Presidential Appointments for Standing Committees 22-23
The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to committees outlined in the organization's governing documents. "It is an exciting time for our organization and our growth is a direct result of our Members and Directors that consistently go above and beyond,” notes President James A. Sparks, DDS. Dr. Sparks finds, “the AADB appointees have demonstrated strong leadership and we are grateful to have them help to guide and grow our association.”
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, said, “I am honored to have the privilege of working with these members who have demonstrated their dedication to our organization. These appointees have the overwhelming support of the AADB Board of Directors and administrative team to be posed for success.”
The AADB Board of Directors recently made the following appointments to the association’s standing committees:
Administrators’ Committee
Dr. Brian Barnett (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
Award Selection Committee
Ms. Laura Richoux (Chair)
Dr. Joe Battaglia
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Barbara Mousel
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
Bylaws Committee
Dr. Frank Maggio (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Cliff Feingold
Dr. Art Jee
Dr. Frank Recker
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
Finance Committee
Mr. Brian Barnett (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Cliff Feingold
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
Membership Committee
Ms. Laura Richoux (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Ms. Melissa Barbara
Mr. Brian Barnett
Dr. Ali Behnia
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Harry Kamdar
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
Nominating Committee
Dr. Robert Zena (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Frank Recker
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
By election:
Dr. Don Bennett (South)
Dr. Julie Galloway (North)
Dr. Maxine Feinberg (East)
Ms. Melissa Barbara (West)
Program Committee
Dr. James Sparks (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain (Vice Chair)
Mr. Brian Barnett
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Ms. Sherry Campbell
Dr. Bobby Carmen
Dr. Cliff Feingold
Ms. Kristina Gomez
Dr. Art Jee
Dr. Frank Maggio
Dr. Michael O’Hara
Ms. Laura Richoux
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. Robert Zena
Sponsor Committee
Dr. Cliff Feingold (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Mr. Brian Barnett
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.
As the national face of state dental boards, we influence the licenses of over half a million oral health practitioners through the regulation of dentists, dental therapists, hygienists, and assistants by our governing members.
Our mission is simple: To serve as a resource by providing a national forum for the exchange, development, and dissemination of information to assist dental regulatory boards with their obligation to protect the public.
