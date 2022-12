AADB Presidential Appointments for Standing Committees 22-23

The American Association of Dental Boards Dr. James A. Sparks, AADB President Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to committees outlined in the organization's governing documents.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AADB Presidential Appointments for Standing Committees 22-23The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to committees outlined in the organization's governing documents. "It is an exciting time for our organization and our growth is a direct result of our Members and Directors that consistently go above and beyond,” notes President James A. Sparks, DDS. Dr. Sparks finds, “the AADB appointees have demonstrated strong leadership and we are grateful to have them help to guide and grow our association.”Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, said, “I am honored to have the privilege of working with these members who have demonstrated their dedication to our organization. These appointees have the overwhelming support of the AADB Board of Directors and administrative team to be posed for success.”The AADB Board of Directors recently made the following appointments to the association’s standing committees:Administrators’ CommitteeDr. Brian Barnett (Chair)Dr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksAward Selection CommitteeMs. Laura Richoux (Chair)Dr. Joe BattagliaDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Barbara MouselDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksBylaws CommitteeDr. Frank Maggio (Chair)Dr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Cliff FeingoldDr. Art JeeDr. Frank ReckerDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksFinance CommitteeMr. Brian Barnett (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Cliff FeingoldDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksMembership CommitteeMs. Laura Richoux (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachMs. Melissa BarbaraMr. Brian BarnettDr. Ali BehniaDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Harry KamdarDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksNominating CommitteeDr. Robert Zena (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Frank ReckerDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksBy election:Dr. Don Bennett (South)Dr. Julie Galloway (North)Dr. Maxine Feinberg (East)Ms. Melissa Barbara (West)Program CommitteeDr. James Sparks (Chair)Dr. Dale Chamberlain (Vice Chair)Mr. Brian BarnettMs. Yvonne BachMs. Sherry CampbellDr. Bobby CarmenDr. Cliff FeingoldMs. Kristina GomezDr. Art JeeDr. Frank MaggioDr. Michael O’HaraMs. Laura RichouxDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. Robert ZenaSponsor CommitteeDr. Cliff Feingold (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachMr. Brian BarnettDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksThe American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.As the national face of state dental boards, we influence the licenses of over half a million oral health practitioners through the regulation of dentists, dental therapists, hygienists, and assistants by our governing members.Our mission is simple: To serve as a resource by providing a national forum for the exchange, development, and dissemination of information to assist dental regulatory boards with their obligation to protect the public.