Natural Farm introduces the 2-in-1 Power Bully Stick dog chew made from beef cheek muscle & pizzle

Power Bully Sticks

A cheeky take on Bully Sticks that offer dogs a new chewing experience

Our Power Bully Sticks offer dogs unique and flavorful chewing experiences at a lower price point than traditional bully sticks without compromising on benefits,” — Marcus Maximo, Natural Farm CEO

ATLANTA , GA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Farm, the all-natural dog treats and chews company, introduced its own take on the ever-popular bully stick with Power Bully Sticks, a high-quality, competitively priced bully stick alternative made from premium, grass-fed beef cheek muscle & pizzle sheath.

“Our on-site, advanced product development team is bringing innovative products to the market that are safe, healthy, and exciting for dogs and their owners. Our Power Bully Sticks offer dogs unique and flavorful chewing experiences at a lower price point than traditional bully sticks without compromising on benefits,” said Marcus Maximo, Natural Farm CEO. “While traditional bully sticks are an incredibly popular product, there simply aren’t enough resources to meet the demand, and prices have increased on every scale. However, Natural Farm is committed to consistently providing customers with exceptional products that meet their needs, and that’s why we’ve created Power Bully Sticks.”

Through Power Bully’s unique construction of beef cheek muscle wrapped in beef pizzle sheath, Natural Farm is able to keep prices lower. The dual-texture product is a highly digestible, engaging, and packed with protein, offering dogs a positive outlet for their natural chewing instinct.

Power Bully Sticks are currently exclusively available to pet specialty retailers but will be available at naturalfarmpet.com and on Amazon come early 2023.

With its own food-grade production facilities in Brazil, Natural Farm is a renowned manufacturer of dog chews made from natural animal body parts.

“We want dog parents to feel confident about what they’re feeding their dogs, which is why we never compromise on the ingredients, quality, and safety of our products,” Maximo said.

The company’s hormone-free, chemical-free products come from local suppliers of ethically raised livestock. Natural Farm controls every step of production, including sourcing, lab testing and packaging.

Natural Farm is environmentally conscious, with certified green packaging made of 51% recyclable sugar cane and supports reforestation projects and other important nonprofit initiatives around the world that work to benefit pets, people and the planet.

For more information on odor-free Power Bully Sticks and Natural Farm’s complete line of treats and chews available for retail, view our product catalogue at naturalfarmpet.com.

___

About Natural Farm: Natural Farm creates all-natural treats and chews with premium, ethically raised livestock that are sustainably sourced directly from farms. The company oversees every step of production including sourcing, lab testing, and packaging. Products are crafted in their own human-grade, FDA- and USDA-approved facilities. Founded in 2018 after years of searching for high-quality, natural dog treat products, Natural Farm decided to bring bully sticks, bones, jerky products, and others dog chews and bones to the market. Follow on Facebook and Instagram and visit naturalfarmpet.com for more information.