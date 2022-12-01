Natural Farm Launches New Line of Collagen Chews

Stuffed Collagen Sticks Bully Flavor Collagen Springs 5-6 Inch Gullet Wrapped Collagen Sticks

Healthier and more beneficial chewing experiences for dogs with Collagen

ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Farm, the all-natural dog treat company, launched a line of collagen chews made from all-natural beef skin for ample health benefits and unique chewing experiences with stuffed, shaped, wrapped, and flavored collagen options.

“Natural Farm’s new lines of collagen dog chews offer all types of chewers exciting, wholesome, and flavorful chewing experiences,” said Marcus Maximo, Natural Farm CEO.

The collagen chew lines include the Shaped Collagen Collection, the Stuffed Collagen Collection, the Wrapped Collagen Collection, and the Flavored Collagen Collection. Collagen promotes joint, skin, coat and digestive health, making it an enriching and highly digestible treat for dogs. Natural Farm’s collagen chews are made from free-range, grass-fed beef, contain 95 percent collagen, are odor-free, and include no chemicals, additives, or preservatives.

The Shaped Collagen Collection includes Braided Collagen Sticks, Collagen Rings, and Collagen Springs. The Stuffed Collagen Collection includes three flavor options: Peanut Butter, Chicken, and Bully Sticks. The Wrapped Collagen Collection features Gullet Wrapped Collagen Sticks made of beef skin and beef esophagus, and Bully Stick Wrapped Collagen Sticks made of beef skin and beef pizzle. The Flavored Collagen Collection includes the new Peanut Butter Flavored Collagen Sticks and the classic Gourmet Collagen Sticks, which are coated in real beef for savory satisfaction.

Pet specialty stores currently have the option to purchase Stuffed Collagen Sticks, Shaped Collagen chews, Wrapped Collagen Sticks, and Peanut Butter Flavored Collagen Sticks to sell exclusively through their stores.

For more information and to view Natural Farm’s complete line of treats and chews, visit naturalfarmpet.com.

About Natural Farm: Natural Farm creates all-natural treats and chews with premium, ethically raised livestock that are sustainably sourced directly from farms. The company oversees every step of production including sourcing, lab testing, and packaging. Products are crafted in their own human-grade, FDA- and USDA-approved facilities. Founded in 2018 after years of searching for high-quality, natural dog treat products, Natural Farm decided to bring bully sticks, bones, jerky products, and others dog chews and bones to the market.

