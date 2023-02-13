Natural Farm launches line of all-natural, single-ingredient bully cheek products

Braided bully cheek

The line offers more cost-effective bully stick alternatives for pet stores and pet owners that are highly digestible and packed with protein and collagen

Dog owners should have complete confidence that what they’re feeding their dogs is safe and nutritious, which is why Natural Farm will never compromise on our ingredients and product quality,” — Marcus Maximo, Natural Farm CEO

SMYRNA, GA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Farm, the all-natural dog treats and chews company, launched a line of bully cheek products made from 100 percent all-natural beef cheek muscle sourced from premium, grass-fed cattle for ample health benefits and unique chewing experiences such as chips, braided, spring, and stick products.

“Dog owners should have complete confidence that what they’re feeding their dogs is safe and nutritious, which is why Natural Farm will never compromise on our ingredients and product quality,” said Marcus Maximo, Natural Farm CEO.

The new collection includes Bully Cheek Sticks, Jumbo Bully Cheek Sticks, Braided Bully Cheek Sticks, Bully Cheek Springs, and Bully Chips, while all products come in a variety of sizes and range from medium to hard chewers.

Featuring a rich, savory beef flavor the new collection is free of chemicals, hormones, and antibiotics. Packed with protein and collagen, the highly digestible chews promote healthier skin, coats, joints, muscles, and dental health.

Bully Chips are available at naturalfarmpet.com and amazon, while pet specialty stores have the option to purchase Bully Cheek Sticks, Jumbo Bully Cheek Sticks, Braided Bully Cheek Sticks, and Bully Cheek Springs to sell exclusively through their store.

As a bully stick alternative, the collection is similar in form, function, flavor, and nutritional value. They are long-lasting, protein-packed chews that are more readily available making them more cost-effective for pet stores and pet owners looking for products that look and feel the same as the popular bully stick product.

Natural Farm’s hormone and chemical-free products come from local suppliers of free-range, grass-fed cattle and are produced in human-grade, FDA-and USDA-approved facilities. In addition, they control every step of production, including sourcing, lab testing, and packaging.

The company is environmentally conscious, with certified green packaging made of 51 percent recyclable sugar cane and recyclable materials, and supports reforestation projects and other important nonprofit initiatives around the world benefiting the environment, animals, and children.

For more information on Natural Farm’s bully cheek collection and complete product line, visit naturalfarmpet.com.

###

About Natural Farm: Natural Farm creates all-natural, sustainably sourced dog treats and chews sourced from local brazilian suppliers of free-range, grass-fed cattle and produced in human-grade, FDA- and USDA-approved facilities, where every product is lab tested for quality and contamination. Founded in 2018 after years of searching for high-quality, natural dog treat products, Natural Farm decided to bring collagen sticks, bully sticks, bones, jerky products, and others to market. Follow on Facebook and Instagram and visit naturalfarmpet.com for more information.