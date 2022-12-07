Guitar Virtuoso Marcelo Paganini Releases Two Videos From “Identity crisis” Album
Announces First Solo Show in Spain and Brazil Tour 2023ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French-Brazilian guitar virtuoso Marcelo Paganini released the critically acclaimed album “Identity crisis” on his birthday on December 11, 2020. On Saturday December the 10th 2022 at 8 pm, he will play his first solo birthday show in Spain, at the magical small mountain town of Osor, in the comarca of la Selva in Catalonia, Spain, where his recording studio has been located since last year. Marcelo Paganini will also officially release two videos.
The lyrics video for the song “Bacteria” using NASA animations and ISS videos are really out of this world. The way images and music blend rhythmically together to share with us Marcelo Paganini’s vision of the whole Universe/Multiverse being full of bacteria may change your perspective in life. “You ain’t nothing but a bacterian droid.” The song opens the album “Identity crisis.” Billy Sherwood sings, Rachel Flowers sings and plays piano, Adam Holzman plays keys, Marc Madore plays bass, Chad Wackerman plays drums, and Marcelo Paganini plays guitar and keys.
Watch the “Bacteria” lyrics video: https://youtu.be/92ycmI9G0Mk
The short film “Learn to love to wait,” based on the song from the album “Identity crisis,” was shot at La Cellera de Ter, Covas Del Pasteral and other locations in La Selva, during the lock-down. Shake together a prog song, Buster Keaton, Charles Chaplin, Bruñel and Jodorowisky and enjoy the ride... Marcelo Paganini plays the sinner. His lovely neighbor Toni plays God. The one-eyed cat next door is the Heaven’s Gate guardian and the frog from the garden also joined in. No animal was harmed, touched, or even told what to do to make this 7:30 minutes short film, which took almost two years to complete. On the recording Billy Sherwood sings and plays bass, Lenny White plays drums, Adam Holzman plays keys, Rachel Flowers sings and plays the first guitar solo, and Marcelo Paganini plays the guitar.
Watch the “Learn to love to wait” short film: https://youtu.be/RHqz5uQBGX4
Marcelo Paganini is also very proud to announce a Brazil Tour 2023 with first show back at Audio Rebel in Rio de Janeiro on June the 18tth 2023, 40 years after his first theater show. More dates will be added in his hometown Belo Horizonte and his father’s hometown Conceiçao do Mato Dentro, in Minas Gerais state.
To buy “Identity crisis”: https://marcelopaganini.bandcamp.com/album/identity-crisis
Marcelo Paganini YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy05mj4v5VEAvq6PKLUz9Pw
Marcelo Paganini Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100043967236194
