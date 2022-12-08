Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville Continues Commitment to Serving Community with Autism Certification Renewal

Since becoming a Certified Autism Center™ in 2020, Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville has built upon certification principles to create stronger community.

Our programs require renewal and are updated with multidisciplinary experts as well as autistic individuals to ensure we can support professionals as best practices emerge” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since becoming a Certified Autism Center™ in 2020, Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville (CTC) has built upon the certification principles by collaborating with other resources to create a stronger community. Its therapists are now going into ABA clinics to provide occupational and physical therapy services. As part of CTC’s ongoing commitment, team members recently completed additional training through IBCCES to meet renewal requirements and ensure staff have up-to-date knowledge and resources to enhance their skill sets.

CTC also has a Prep Academy that provides a kindergarten readiness program that integrates typically developing children as well as children on the autism spectrum into the same learning environment. Cindy Taylor, owner of Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville said, “The team’s hope and passion is to take the knowledge of our training and provide a safe space for kiddos to begin to engage in reciprocal play, be able to tolerate various sounds, and to begin to trust their environment.”

“Families have numerous and various reasons for the ‘why’ behind what leads them to CTC. Part of the ‘why’ for both the families we serve as well as potential new hires, is the Certified Autism Center™ designation and the individualized therapist training that comes with that. Families feel comfort in knowing that owner, Cindy Taylor has taken the extra step to ensure that we as therapists receive ‘a little extra something’ to assist and better serve their kiddo,” shared Stevi M. Smith, COTA/L, AAC, HR Manager at CTC Greenville. “A lot of families who come to us may have had unpleasant experiences through other venues be it school, a daycare, or another facility. So, when families see that we take time out to learn more about their kiddos, it means a lot to them.”

Carolina Therapy Connection is a pediatric private practice serving children birth through adolescence and the team consists of occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, and educational specialists. Since becoming an autism certified practice employees have shared their excitement for IBCCES’ discipline specific training and certification options! Many staff members shared comments like, “Sometimes we attend training, it's nice and informative, but we have to think about how it applies to us professionally. This is not the case with IBCCES’ training. Specific treatment scenarios are given throughout the training.”

“It’s wonderful to have long-term partnerships with dedicated teams such as the professionals at Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville. Our programs require renewal and are updated with multidisciplinary experts as well as autistic individuals to ensure we can support professionals as best practices emerge” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are the only training and certification programs endorsed by the largest grassroots autism organization in the world, The Autism Society of America, and recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Carolina Therapy Connection

Carolina Therapy Connection is a pediatric private practice serving children birth through adolescence all over Eastern North Carolina since 2010. Our specialized team consists of occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, and educational specialists. Our collaborative team approach allows us to combine both the knowledge and creativity of our therapists and educational specialists to meet the specific needs of each child.

We serve children with a wide variety of needs and diagnoses. We encourage family-centered therapy by working closely with each child’s entire support system to achieve their goals. Our mission is: informing families, enriching lives, changing futures! To accomplish our mission, our services are provided in state-of-the-art sensory clinics to help children develop the foundational sensory skills necessary to improve learning and development. Our Greenville sensory gym is the largest in Eastern North Carolina! Most importantly, at Carolina Therapy Connection, we strive to make our clinics safe and fun for children of all ages.