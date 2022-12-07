Water Quality Expert Joins 120Water™
Jonathan Cuppett joins as director of water quality compliance
Jonathan’s breadth of regulatory knowledge and awareness of the unique challenges faced by water systems will be invaluable as we continue to grow, innovate, and improve.”ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to the mission of providing innovative solutions to water professionals, 120Water welcomes Jonathan Cuppett as director of water quality compliance. A critical role in navigating the complex landscape of the evolving Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), Jonathan will be instrumental in monitoring federal and state compliance requirements and providing relevant regulatory insight to the 120Water team. 120Water will use this information to further customize its software solutions to help utilities across the country meet expanding regulatory requirements.
— Co-founder and CEO of 120Water Megan Glover
Jonathan brings extensive experience and comprehensive expertise to the 120Water executive team. For the last 13 years, Jonathan worked at The Water Research Foundation (WRF) developing trusted relationships with utilities, NGOs, and other stakeholders while managing more than $25 million of projects across the water industry. A recognized subject matter expert on LCRR, Jonathan managed WRF’s LCRR research portfolio and has repeatedly presented his insights to prominent industry organizations including the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators (ASDWA), and Water Environment Federation (WEF).
“Jonathan is a very familiar face within this industry, and a welcome addition to the 120Water team,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water. “As the LCRR presents new challenges to utilities, our role is to provide new solutions. Water utility operators are in search of tailored, turnkey strategies to streamline their compliance, and Jonathan’s breadth of regulatory knowledge and awareness of the unique challenges faced by water systems will be invaluable as we continue to grow, innovate, and improve.”
Deeply involved in both the water industry and his community, Jonathan served as a member of the AWWA Lead and Copper Rule Technical Advisory Workgroup and the AWWA Lead in Water Subcommittee. Based in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jonathan is an avid skier and biker, serving in a volunteer capacity for many associated organizations, including as board member for Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association. He holds a Master of Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and a Bachelor of Science from The Pennsylvania State University.
ABOUT 120WATER
120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Working with hundreds of utilities across 38 states, 120Water is in the process of inventorying over 3 million service lines that impact more than 10 million individuals. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, RI, the City of Asheville, NC, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.
Tori Andrews
Boeh Agency
+1 4044066607
email us here