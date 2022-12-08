SuperDeker Announces the release of The SuperDekerPRO App
SuperDeker has truly changed the hockey training game by releasing the SuperDekerPRO with the connected SuperDeker App. As a coach, I can now track training progress with concrete data from my phone.”GRAPEVINE, TX, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperDeker by Gambit Training Technologies is presenting the new SuperDeker App. This new addition to the SuperDekerPRO is what hockey players are marveling at all around the world. The new connected app has set the SuperDekerPRO apart from the rest, as well as improve hockey training and enjoyment. The SuperDeker App has made the SuperDekerPRO experience so much more convenient for users and team friendly.
— Coach Arnie Osuna
The SuperDeker App allows players to have remote control of their SuperDekerPRO board with one touch. App users can now cycle through the games they want to play and pick the skill level as well. As soon as they're ready to go, just press start. The App will start the SuperDekerPRO board and the countdown begins on the board as well as in the App. It will even keep score all in real time.
The SuperDeker App is a big deal not only for the connectivity to your board, but as well as the included skill guides. These tutorials and drills are designed to improve your stick handling, power and precision. There are also challenges to test stick handling skill. Players can get a bit of help from the professionals as they explain and give tutorials on how to play each game. With your points and scores saved, you can see your progress and average overtime as you get better on your SuperDekerPRO board.
One of the best features on this App is making a profile for your account which will connect you to players all around the world. This service is free. With your profile made and subscription, you can see your name and score on the leaderboards. So if you get a high score on a game, make sure you check and see where that score is against players all around the world. You can filter the leaderboards with your age and certain games to get more specific numbers are among a few filtering options.
With all these features the SuperDekerPRO takes your game to another level and will make you better with your stick handling skills. Go get your SuperDekerPRO and join players around the world to reach new high scores with the SuperDeker App.
