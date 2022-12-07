Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks/ Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A4009360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  SGT Lyle Decker                           

STATION:  VSP-St Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Multiple arrest warrants

 

ACCUSED:  Justin French                                         

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Zachary Butts                                        

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police continue to actively search for Justin French (33) and Zachary Butts (37) who are both wanted for multiple arrest warrants as well as new charges pending from several incidents over the past 2 weeks. French was last known to be in North Haverhill, NH in the area of Briar Hill Rd. Butts was last known to be in the Bradford, VT area. Anyone with any information about the where abouts of either of these subject please call the Vermont State Police at (802) 748-3111, your local law enforcement agency or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

