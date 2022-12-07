St Johnsbury Barracks/ Request for information
CASE#: 22A4009360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Multiple arrest warrants
ACCUSED: Justin French
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
ACCUSED: Zachary Butts
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police continue to actively search for Justin French (33) and Zachary Butts (37) who are both wanted for multiple arrest warrants as well as new charges pending from several incidents over the past 2 weeks. French was last known to be in North Haverhill, NH in the area of Briar Hill Rd. Butts was last known to be in the Bradford, VT area. Anyone with any information about the where abouts of either of these subject please call the Vermont State Police at (802) 748-3111, your local law enforcement agency or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
