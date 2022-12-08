Leading Edibles Brand RR Brothers Celebrates a Successful 2022 and Debuts New Flavors of Catri, their Line of Gummies
RR Brothers company celebrates a successful 2022 having expanded into Arizona and launched Catri, offering Arizona consumers authentic Mexican-inspired flavors. Both brands can be found in dozens of dispensaries state wide.
Catri, sister company to RR Brothers gummies, recently released five bold new flavors of gummies into the Arizona market. The new flavors are inspired by CEO and founder Roberto Laposse's hispanic heritage and upbringing in Mexico.
The new flavors come on the tail end of a banner year for the edibles company, which expanded into Arizona and launched a sister brand in 2022.
Established in 2020 in Oklahoma, RR Brothers has emerged as a top-selling edibles brand out of the Midwest, expanding to Arizona in March 2022. Just a few short months after expanding to Arizona, RR Brothers debuted their Latin-American inspired product line, Catri launching in June, is a cannabis company catering to the Latin American market. Since the company expansion in Arizona in March, both companies are now in dozens of dispensaries across the state, including Sticky Saguaro, Ponderosa, The Mint, JARS, Earth’s Healing, Kind Meds, Nature’s Medicine, Nature’s Wonder, and Nirvana locations.
The company is led by Roberto Laposse, founder and CEO, who brings over a 100-year family legacy of candy making, bringing true confection to the cannabis industry.
“We are thrilled to be heading into 2023 with the debut of five new flavors of Catri gummies, a brand that draws inspiration from my upbringing in Mexico, and features a growing line of bold, nostalgic flavors that reflect my cultural heritage,” said Laposse. “In addition to Catri gummies, our original RR Brothers edibles have also grown in popularity and we are grateful for our vendors, partners, and customers’ support as we’ve grown this year.”
According to data analytics firm Headset, gummies accounted for nearly $1 billion in retail sales last year and captured 70 percent of the edibles category across six recreational markets. Laposse adds that RR Brothers plans to enter several new markets in 2023. The company will continue to add new bold flavors to RR Brothers gummies and Catri.
All RR Brothers and Catri products are pectin-based, vegan, gluten free, and packaged using sustainable food grade materials made in the U.S. Each recipe is carefully crafted with quality ingredients to increase shelf life.
To learn more about RR Brothers and Catri, visit RRBrothersgroup.com.
About RR Brothers
Established in 2020, RR Brothers is an authorized cannabis edibles company headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma. The company is led by Roberto Laposse who has over a 100-year family legacy of candy making, bringing true confection to the cannabis industry. RR Brothers’ THC-infused gummies are pectin-based, vegan, gluten free, and made with only natural ingredients and preservatives. The brand offers dozens of classic flavors and limited-edition seasonal varieties. Hand crafted for the daily supplement consumer, RR Brothers provides a clean and consistent cannabis experience for patients and adult consumers by utilizing endogenous compounds to complement naturally occurring compounds in the human body. RR Brothers’ products are available for purchase in Oklahoma, Arizona, and additional markets by 2023. To learn more, visit rrbrothersgroup.com and follow on social media @RRBrothersUSA.
About Catri
Established in 2022, Catri is the sister company to RR Brothers, delivering nostalgic Latin-American THC-infused gummies to the regulated Arizona cannabis market. Catri gummies are where tradition and culture meet great taste. In homage to La Catrina the queen of Día De Los Muertos, Catri brings southwest cannabis consumers authentic Mexican infused flavors with high quality ingredients and additional limited-edition seasonal varieties. Catri is led by Roberto Laposse, who brings more than a 100-year candy making family legacy to the edible industry. To learn more, visit rrbrothersgroup.com and follow on social media @CatriGummies.
