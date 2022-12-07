The Union Bank Company to host free holiday event for the community

Come meet Santa's reindeer at this fun free event in Gahanna, OH

Stop by The Union Bank in Gahanna on December 17th for a free fun holiday event for the family

We are excited to host Santa and his reindeer for children (and adults) to enjoy” — Dian Franks, Marketing Director at The Union Bank Co.

GAHANNA, OH, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing families together is what The Union Bank Company is about. Through charitable givebacks, financial education, and kid-friendly events, celebrating community and family is a priority.The Union Bank Company will continue its annual tradition of hosting a complimentary holiday event Saturday, December 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It will be held at their Gahanna branch at 461 Beecher Road.At the event, there will be an opportunity for children and their families to have professional photos taken with Santa and his real reindeer. Santa will give out treats, and the reindeer will be with his helpers, giving families an interactive experience. There also might be an elf or two making a surprise appearance.Local radio station, Sunny 95 will be in attendance with their prize wheel and playing holiday music. Most importantly, starting now and through the duration of the holiday event, the Gahanna and surrounding central Ohio bank branches will be collecting food donations for local nonprofits. Last year’s summer event supported local organization, Gahanna Residents In Need (GRIN), and the bank team is excited to support them again, as well as People In Need of Delaware County (PIN), and Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM), who is the bank’s nonprofit feature for December.“We are excited to host Santa and his reindeer for children (and adults) to enjoy,” said Dian Franks, Marketing Director at The Union Bank Co. “Petting real reindeer and getting to visit with Santa while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies is a fun experience to bring to our community.”Keep an eye on The Union Bank Co.’s social media throughout the month for more details about the event, and be sure to use the hashtag #SantaBanksAtUBC in all your holiday photos when you attend.###About The Union Bank Company:Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com

Stress Free Holiday Shopping Tips from The Union Bank