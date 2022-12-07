DruvStar Granted Regulatory Approval for Multiple States to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Gaming Operations

About

DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions. With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.

