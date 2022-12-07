DruvStar Granted Regulatory Approval for Multiple States to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Gaming Operations
Additional regulatory approvals allow DruvStar to expand its premium cybersecurity services offering to Ohio, Maryland, and Louisiana gaming markets.
Regulatory bodies provide a central role in ensuring that players enjoy a responsible, fair and secure wagering experience.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an award-winning cyber defense solution provider, with a key focus on the Tribal and Gaming segments announced further expansion of their services into Ohio, Maryland, and Louisiana gaming markets. The Louisiana approvals includes both Tribal and non-Tribal gaming operations.
Various regulatory and industry best practices make cyber-defense an essential part of a digital business. Approval by the State and Tribal Gambling Commissions of each state is a baseline to allow vetted technology companies to provide their services to gaming and sports betting providers.
DruvStar was vetted by the regulatory authorities to provide cybersecurity services to Gaming and sports wagering deployments. DruvStar is permitted to provide data and cybersecurity safety with DruvStar Threat Insights™ and DruvStar DataVision™ systems and security testing to operators in the exciting and growing gaming market.
DruvStar was previously approved by the New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Washington State Gaming Commissions and is also permitted to offer services to gaming and sports wagering operators in Ontario, Canada. With growing regulatory approvals across the country for its award-winning solutions, DruvStar is positioning to be a market leader in the gaming industry.
“Regulatory bodies provide a central role in ensuring that players enjoy a responsible, fair and secure wagering experience.” stated Manjit Gombra Singh, DruvStar’s CEO and Founder. “Thanks to these approvals, DruvStar is now able to provide an additional level of protection for the players and operators, by securing the digital environments for gaming and sports betting.”
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions.
With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.
To learn more, please visit https://DruvStar.com
