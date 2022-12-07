New APTO Full Cutoff EXTREME-LIFE Wall Packs Can Be Customized to Meet Virtually All Lighting Ordinances

APTO EXTREME-LIFE Full Cutoff LED Wall Packs are designed and manufactured to meet virtually any lighting ordinances, to be vandal resistant, and to require virtually no maintenance. Full cut off precision optics distribute light where you want it and not up or where you don’t want it. Access Fixtures Icon

WORCESTER, MA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the new APTO EXTREME-LIFE LED full cutoff wall pack. APTO EXTREME-LIFE Full Cutoff LED Wall Packs are designed and manufactured to meet virtually any lighting ordinances, to be vandal resistant, and to require virtually no maintenance. APTO wall packs are completely customizable in quantities from 1 to unlimited. With options such as 590 nm LEDs it is turtle friendly. With 2200 Kelvin LEDs, APTO mimics HPS light while supplying broad spectrum white light and excellent color rendering. With 2200 Kelvin or 3000 Kelvin LEDs, APTO is dark sky compliant. A broad selection of optics control the light distribution, limiting or eliminating light trespass. The construction is vandal resistant with field replaceable light modules. Higher wattage models will stay on even with one of the two light modules being hit by a bullet. Rated L70 @ 200,000 hours, APTO will stay in place for years to come with virtually no maintenance too.

"APTO EXTREME-LIFE Full Cutoff LED Wall Packs are the wall pack that we have always wanted to manufacture." said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “We can build and ship custom LED wall packs that can meet virtually any lighting requirement or ordinance, and produce it in about 2 weeks.”

APTO features a durable die-cast aluminum housing and is IP66 wet location rated. It is finished with a salt-spray rated powdercoat. Standard colors are bronze, black, white, or gray. Custom RAL finishes are available with a minimum order quantity. APTO is rated L70 @ 200,000+ hours. 10KA Surge protection is standard. and with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +50°C (-40°F to 122°C) it will last function in almost every place on Earth. A choice of 590nm Amber, 2200K, 3000K, 4000K, 5000K, or 5700K is available. Color rendering of of Ra>70 standard. Ra>80 and Ra>90 are option with 3000 Kelvin and above.

With a choice of 12 different optics that control light distribution, full cut off optics, and optional backlight shielding, APTO distributes light where you want it and not up, in building windows, or any other place where you don’t want it. 1-10v Dimming is standard. Available controls are a photocell, programmable occupancy/daylighting sensor, or drivers ready for DALI, PWM or DMX control systems when ordered/specified for these operating systems. There is an optional emergency power supply available too. A 5-year limited warranty is standard and a 10-year limited warranty optional. For more information contact Access Fixtures.

