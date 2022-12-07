Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,684 in the last 365 days.

Give the Gift of Reading – FREE, They Sing Their Way Thru Phonics and Reading - Songs by Donny and Marie Osmond

Mark December 11 thru 14, 2022 on the calendar for a free download of the song / activity book and eighteen songs. Absolutely free.

The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children develop the sounds for letters and words.”
— Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.
CLOVERDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phonics relies on a one voice cuing system, one that for many children is weak. Music is in almost every part of the brain. If one pathway is weak, music can help open others. Music with lyrics helps develop reading skills. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children develop the sounds for letters and words.

Click on this link for your free program. https://www.strugglingreaders.com/dm/

A difficulty with using songs for reading is that children often memorize the songs, and the words are in sequential memory. The author uses a finger-point reading activity with each song that has students identify words quickly putting the words into long-term memory and available for reading. A difficulty with songs on a computer screen is that many children cannot follow the bouncing ball. Children need to point to each word.

Phonics Songs plus is based on a first-grade study using only songs and chanting that showed significant improvement in reading and attitude over traditional phonics.

https://tigerprints.clemson.edu/all_dissertations/280/ content

PHONICS SONGS plus is for all students, including students with reading difficulty and English as a Second Language. The program includes major phonics skills and sight words for grade one, is easy to use by parents and teachers, and for those of us who go back a few years, Donny and Marie bring fond memories. (The program offer can be discontinued at the author’s discretion. Not responsible for download issues. Emails will not be shared.)

Matthew Glavach
Glavach & Associates, StrugglingReaders.com
+ 17078945047
email us here

You just read:

Give the Gift of Reading – FREE, They Sing Their Way Thru Phonics and Reading - Songs by Donny and Marie Osmond

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.