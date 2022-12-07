Give the Gift of Reading – FREE, They Sing Their Way Thru Phonics and Reading - Songs by Donny and Marie Osmond
Mark December 11 thru 14, 2022 on the calendar for a free download of the song / activity book and eighteen songs. Absolutely free.
The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children develop the sounds for letters and words.”CLOVERDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phonics relies on a one voice cuing system, one that for many children is weak. Music is in almost every part of the brain. If one pathway is weak, music can help open others. Music with lyrics helps develop reading skills. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children develop the sounds for letters and words.
— Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.
Click on this link for your free program. https://www.strugglingreaders.com/dm/
A difficulty with using songs for reading is that children often memorize the songs, and the words are in sequential memory. The author uses a finger-point reading activity with each song that has students identify words quickly putting the words into long-term memory and available for reading. A difficulty with songs on a computer screen is that many children cannot follow the bouncing ball. Children need to point to each word.
Phonics Songs plus is based on a first-grade study using only songs and chanting that showed significant improvement in reading and attitude over traditional phonics.
https://tigerprints.clemson.edu/all_dissertations/280/
PHONICS SONGS plus is for all students, including students with reading difficulty and English as a Second Language. The program includes major phonics skills and sight words for grade one, is easy to use by parents and teachers, and for those of us who go back a few years, Donny and Marie bring fond memories. (The program offer can be discontinued at the author’s discretion. Not responsible for download issues. Emails will not be shared.)
