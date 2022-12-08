Eta Space Commissions Liquid Hydrogen Test Facility
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eta Space is excited to announce the commissioning of a Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) Test Facility (LHTF) now available at their location in Rockledge, Florida. Customers can test their hardware and materials using LH2 with the benefit of small batch production. Previously only available in large quantities at high costs, Eta Space has developed the LHTF to address the need for more affordable and responsive LH2 testing. The facility is intended to support the emerging LH2 aerospace, transportation, and energy industries.
The LHTF features a 150-liter integrated refrigeration and storage (IRAS) system that is capable of liquefaction and zero loss storage and transfer of LH2. In addition to the IRAS system, the facility has all the necessary support systems needed in a modern cryogenic test laboratory such as separate indoor and outdoor test areas, each with their own purge, pressurization, vent, and vacuum systems. The indoor test cell is rated as a Class 1 Div 2 test area and includes a thermal vacuum chamber with a 30" diameter by 60" long shroud volume for component testing. Hydrogen sensors and mass spectrometers are used for leak detection and laboratory safety purposes.
Led by hydrogen expert, Dr. William Notardonato, the Eta Space team has proven expertise to offer this line of testing. Several LH2 tests have recently been completed for government and industry customers for materials research and hardware design verification. Some of these test results will be published in cryogenic journals. Upcoming testing to verify performance of Lunar LH2 systems will begin in Spring 2023. Email info@etaspace.com for any inquiries on liquid hydrogen testing.
About Eta Space: Founded in 2019 by former NASA and contractor personnel with over 130 years of combined experience in, Eta Space is a technology development company that specializes in applying advanced cryogenic systems to solve critical problems in the new space field and the future hydrogen energy economy. https://etaspace.com
William Notardonato
