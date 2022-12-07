Submit Release
$1 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold

$55,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit

JACKSON, MISS. – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday.

The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions® drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.

The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, he or she could have tripled their $1 million win to $3 million. This is the second million-dollar winner of 2022 from the Mississippi Lottery. The first winner also won $1 million playing Mega Millions in January.

Another player won $55,000 from the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Tuesday. The player purchased the winning ticket from Thind Bros. on Beasley Road in Jackson. The numbers drawn were 4-11-19-25 and 29.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing is now an estimated $100 million, with an estimated cash value of $52.9 million. The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000. The Mega Millions drawing for Friday is an estimated $379 million, with an estimated cash value of $202.6 million.

###

