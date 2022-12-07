Restoration Bioproducts Breaks Ground in Sussex County to Produce Biochar and Green Energy

Groundbreaking Photo

WAVERLY, VA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local and state officials joined Restoration Bioproducts yesterday to break ground for its new facility in Sussex County. Over the next three years, the company will invest $5.8 million at the site and create 9-15 jobs. Restoration Bioproducts will purchase 34,560 tons of Virginia-grown wood products, while also bringing major business benefits to Wood Fuel Developers, a wood pellet manufacturer in Waverly, VA.

“Lots of activity has been happening behind the scenes for this project, and today we are excited to officially break ground,” said Jeff Waldon, Managing Partner of Restoration Bioproducts LLC. “Our partners have all worked in Virginia for many years, and we are very pleased to bring our first project using this innovative new technology to the Town of Waverly and Sussex County.”

“Sussex County is thrilled that Restoration Bioproducts chose to locate its operations in one of Virginia’s timber industry hubs, said Susan Seward, Chair of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors. “We’re excited by the innovative potential of their biochar and syngas products and wish them the greatest success.”

“We’re excited to welcome Restoration Bioproducts to Waverly. The jobs, revenue, and overall activity emanating from their facility will bring additional vitality back to our growing town,” said Angela McPhaul, Mayor, Town of Waverly.

Biochar is a highly porous, stable and carbon-rich charcoal-like product with a variety of applications but is most commonly used as an agricultural soil amendment, odor absorber or animal feed additive. For this project, the syngas will be used to power the pyrolysis reaction chamber, as well as a 500kw electric generator to provide low-cost, behind-the-meter electricity to Wood Fuel Developers. In this win-win project, Restoration Bioproducts benefits from a guaranteed supply of low-cost biomass and market for its electricity, while Wood Fuel Developers is offloading nuisance wood waste and reducing the costs associated with utility-supplied electricity.

Restoration Bioproducts is a Virginia-based, private-sector conservation company that provides custom-engineered, environmentally-sustainable business solutions for companies dealing with agricultural or forestry waste. The company deploys pyrolysis-based solutions to sustainably produce biochar, bio-oil, and power.

“Today is a banner day in the Gateway Region,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization. “This first-of-its-kind green energy project showcases the region’s strong agricultural heritage combined with modern technology. Congratulations to Restoration Bioproducts, the Town of Waverly and Sussex County.”