Global Data Warehousing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Data Warehousing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Data Warehousing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the data warehousing market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $27.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $44.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. The escalating proliferation of cloud technology is expected to propel the growth of the data warehousing industry going forward.

The data warehousing market consists of sales of data warehousing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a particular form of data management system called a "data warehouse" intended to facilitate and support business intelligence (BI) activities, particularly analytics. Data warehouses frequently have a lot of historical data and are only meant to be used for queries and analysis. This uses a variety of sources, including transaction programmes and application log files.

Global Data Warehousing Market Trends

Innovations in data warehousing are a key trend gaining popularity in the data warehousing market. Major companies operating in data warehousing are introducing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Oracle, a US-based company operating in data warehousing, introduced a set of innovative enhancements to Oracle's autonomous data warehouse, the first self-driving cloud data warehouse. The innovative advancements include a single data platform built for businesses to transform, ingest, store, and govern all data and then run diverse analytical workloads from any source, including enterprise data warehouses and departmental systems.

Global Data Warehousing Market Segments

The global data warehousing market is segmented:

By Offering Type: ETL Solutions, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, Other Offering Types

By Data Type: Unstructured Data, Semi-Structured & Structured Data

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

By Organization Type: Large enterprises, SMEs

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

By Geography: The global data warehousing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Actian Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., and Amazon.com. Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Snowflake

