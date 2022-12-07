BOSTON UROGYN LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST EPISODE for MENOPAUSAL WOMEN
The Things Your Doctor Never Told You About Menopause: Urinary Incontinence and Vaginal Atrophy
Dr. Kohli highlights some of the things that many women often don’t realize are a part of the mid-life change .... he helps women understand how to treat these uncomfortable symptoms and feel better.”WELLESLEY, MA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Neeraj Kohli, Medical Director at Boston Urogyn, is thrilled to announce his new podcast episode, The Things Your Doctor Never Told You About Menopause: Urinary Incontinence and Vaginal Atrophy. Dr. Kohli was interviewed on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, a podcast centered around conversations with the top healthcare providers across the US that’s available on over 20 different podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and I Heart Radio among others.
— Maggie MacKay
The episode focuses on Urinary Incontinence and Vaginal Atrophy and is geared toward women over 40 who are in perimenopause or menopause. Dr. Kohli, who is a nationally recognized expert in women's health and urogynecology, discusses new treatment options for women who experience bladder leaks, vaginal dryness, and other uncomfortable symptoms in mid-life.
Maggie McKay, hostess of Top Docs says, “There is so much information to be shared about menopause and Dr. Kohli highlights some of the things that many women often don’t realize are a part of the mid-life change. And more importantly, he helps women understand how to treat these uncomfortable symptoms and feel better.”
To listen to the episode on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, check out Top Docs on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio or visit https://www.topdocsshow.com/.
About The Top Docs Podcast and Show:
Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show is available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio. https://www.topdocsshow.com/
About Dr. Neeraj Kohli and Boston UroGyn:
Neeraj Kohli, MD, MBA, is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in the field of urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery. He currently leads the BostonUrogyn team in Wellesley, Massachusetts. https://www.bostonurogyn.com/
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 888-418-8065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Top Docs Show - Dr. Neeraj Kohli video interview