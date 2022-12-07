Submit Release
Mr. Nikola Bakalov received the Banker of the Year 2022 Award

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At an official ceremony at the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia organized by the Banker Newspaper, Mr. Nikola Bakalov received the prestigious Banker of the Year award.

The award was presented by Mr. Nikola Gechev, Corporate Sales Director of Vivacom Bulgaria. Mr. Bakalov expressed his gratitude, saying the recognition was also due to his colleagues from the Management and Supervisory Boards of the Bank.

In his speech on the occasion, Mr. Bakalov thanked the shareholders of the Bank for their trust, as well as all the employees of Fibank (First Investment Bank) for their efforts during the year, stressing that without them this award would not have been possible.

For Fibank, this has been yet another achievement this year, after it won the prize for successful digital transformation in the prestigious competition organized by the Bank of the Year Association in July, as well as for best digital bank in the international Worldwide Finance Awards 2022.

