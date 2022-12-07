Tap out Trafficking Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Event
A local event where sports and tech collaborate to raise funds for a local non-profit organization dedicated to assisting victims of sex trafficking.WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) and Ravensguard Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy are proud to be joining forces to raise awareness, and funds for A Safe Place, a local non-profit organization dedicated to assisting victims of sex trafficking. The first of its kind, Tap Out Trafficking event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, and include kids Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) matches, adult submission-only “Superfights”, and a human trafficking awareness exhibition in beautiful Wilmington.
The kids BJJ matches and adult “Superfights” will be run by Ravensguard BJJ Academy, under their local BJJ blackbelt and professional mixed martial arts fighter, Professor John George. Academies and adult fighters near and far will be invited to support anti-human trafficking efforts and participate in this exciting event. A variety of NGO’s dedicated to supporting awareness and survivors of modern slavery as well as the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission and South Carolina Human Trafficking Taskforce(s) will be on-site to offer education and awareness opportunities for all attendees.
North Carolina ranks ninth in the nation and Wilmington has the unfortunate reputation of being a hot spot in the nefarious world of human trafficking. There is an immediate need for funds to assist the victims in immediate crisis intervention, counseling, and restorative housing, for organizations, like A Safe Place. In 2021 alone, the non-profit identified 379 victims of trafficking, which is why ATII, an esteemed international nonprofit, which assists corporations in applying information-gathering technology to identify potential traffickers, has joined in promoting this exciting event.
Statistically, once a person has been trafficked their average life expectancy is just seven years. Due to Wilmington’s geographical location, the city has direct access to not only an international port but one of the major highways (I40) which spans from coast to coast. In addition, North Carolina has two major cities, Charlotte, and Raleigh, which host national sporting events, such as NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, and many NCAA tournaments, at large entertainment venues. It is at these events many victims are trafficked. Young victims are often shared amongst various “Johns” over the course of a single weekend event.
Ravensguard BJJ Academy, a sponsor of the Tap Out Trafficking fundraiser, was established in July 2021, and endeavors to create an environment of excellence on, and off the mat. The Ravensguard team has a deep heart for assisting the vulnerable by not only being a sponsor but also offering free classes for those that have been victims of domestic violence. Professor John and his team also offer anti-bullying seminars to educate children on ways to protect themselves. Ravensguard BJJ strongly believes in serving the community by also participating in Adopt A Cop BJJ, which allows active duty patrolling police officers to train at the academy free of charge.
The Tap Out Human Trafficking fundraiser will take place on February 18th, 2023, at the facilities of the event sponsor, the NC Coastal Volleyball Club on 1536 Castle Hayne Rd., from 11am-5pm. General Admission is $10, and monies raised will help support A Safe Place. Special thanks to Mission BBQ, SiberX streaming platform, and FUJI BJJ for their generous contributions as well.
About A Safe Place
A Safe Place is an empowerment organization focusing on prevention, advocacy, and restoration to assist victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in Southeastern North Carolina. Founded in 2012, A Safe Place has identified more than 1,600 victims over the past ten years. A Safe Place provides trauma-informed programs including restorative housing, comprehensive support services, and a drop-in outreach center with full case management to help remove obstacles for survivors on their path to recovery.
About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative
Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibility directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation, and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders.
Aaron Kahler
Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn