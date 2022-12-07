Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Wire & Cable Compounds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Wire & Cable Compounds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Wire & Cable Compounds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wire & cable compounds market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $11.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The wire & cable compound market is expected to grow to $15.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The growing construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the wire and cable compound industry going forward.

The wire and cable compound market consists of sales of wire and cable compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to formulate insulating and jacketing materials for wires and cables. Wire and cable compounds refer to substances that protect telecommunication and power transmission wires from moisture intrusion and are also used to create wires and cables with exceptional durability, corrosion and chemical resistance, mechanical stability, flexibility, and abrasion resistance.

Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the wire and cable compound market going forward. Major companies are developing new products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the wire and cable compound market. For instance, in September 2020, HEXPOL Technologies, a Germany-based international polymer compounding group, launched a comprehensive portfolio of wire and cable compounds based on high-performance materials such as VMQ, additives, advanced rubber technologies, and thermoplastic elastomers. The unique features include low smoke, low toxicity, and flame retardancy without halogens. Materials are RoHS, SVHC, and REACH compliant, and come in grades that adhere to IEC 60811 or EN 50363 international cable standards.

Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market Segments

The global wire & cable compounds market is segmented:

By Type: Halogenated Polymers, Non-Halogenated Polymers

By Function: Insulation, Sheathing

By End-Use Industry: Construction Wind Energy, Power, Communication, Automotive, Other End Use Industries

By Geography: The global wire & cable compounds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DuPont de Nemours Inc., Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Borouge, Avient Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hanwha Solutions Corporation, Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

