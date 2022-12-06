Appointments in judiciary

TAJIKISTAN, December 6 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the personnel appointed to the positions of judges of the city and district courts and the regional and city courts of Dushanbe.

During the conversation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, demanded from the young and promising personnel appointed to the position of judge in the judiciary, to ensure the rule of law, transparency, judicial justice and fair consideration of court cases within the framework of the country's legislation, and to protect faithfully the rights and freedoms of citizens and the interests of the state and nation, to ensure mandatory compliance with the requirements of the law and prevention of cases of delays in the consideration of cases.

Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, stated that every employee of the judicial authorities should earn a reputation with consistent work and good intentions, serve the state and the nation faithfully, and perform the honorable duty of a judge only by strictly observing the requirements of the law and with a high sense of responsibility to make a valuable contribution to the protection of the rights and freedoms of people and citizens, the interests of the state, organizations and institutions, and the strengthening of legality and justice in the country.

"Judges should be an example to others not only during their professional activities, but outside of work and in life as well," - emphasized the Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

It was emphasized that the state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan will continue to pay attention to young professionals, education, proper placement of personnel, especially women and girls, construction of modern buildings and facilities for employees of judicial bodies in the cities and districts of the country, and further improvement of the working and living conditions of the employees of the judicial bodies.

Paying particular attention to the issue of retraining of young personnel, the Leader of the Nation emphasized that in the future, knowledge of two foreign languages should be one of the important conditions of the competition for admission to the trainee-judge competition.

At the end of the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, wished success to all the personnel appointed as judges of city and district courts and regional and city courts in the performance of their duties, and considered service to the people and homeland and protection of the rights and freedoms of every citizen to be their primary duties.