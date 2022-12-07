PNA Power Tools Now Has Life Time Deal

SEATTLE | TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNA Power Tools is now is offering a life time deal to non members. The cloud-based solution includes a complete suite of business management tools including a CRM, Customer Reviews, AI Follow UP, Web-chat, Collect Payments, Listings, Unified Messaging, Reputation Management, Lead Management, and more.

The Power Tools are user-friendly and easy to set up and use. It also provides better customer experience. It automates your business more to save precious time and money.

Every PNA Power Tools subscription that’s purchased, 100% goes to the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization PNA | K2BW (subscriptions for this service are NOT Tax deductible )

Education can change lives and make a difference. It creates opportunities for a better, brighter future for communities.

PNA | K2BW has made it their mission to connect all people to learning opportunities that contribute to happier, more fulfilled lives, and change the world for the better.

The importance of education cannot be overstated. It increases employment, improves health, grows economies, curbs malnutrition, fights climate change, and even ends animal cruelty.

Every PNA Power Tools subscription that’s purchased enables PNA | K2BW to continue their work in bringing undeserved communities quality courses, workshops, panel discussions, and seminars.

As a result of your support through subscription purchase, PNA | K2BW is able work with charities and nonprofits to explore ways to cultivate an entrepreneurial culture, and develop ways to educate and empower communities by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth

This support also allows PNA | K2BW to offer charities and nonprofits deeply discounted access to the facilitated Success Mindset Starter Bundle, the full Success Mindset course and free Student Success Mindset course and college prep.

Power Tools Lifetime Deal $129/mo or $1290/year

About the (PNA) Power Networking Alliance Webinars, Workshops, Courses and Networking Events Take an Online Class, Workshop, or Seminar. Attend Live Events! Thoughtfully prepared to teach you what you need to start growing your business. Broaden your expertise and the expertise of your employees. Become more important to the economic viability of our region. Grow professionally and personally. Whether your goal is climbing the corporate ladder, signing a new client, promoting your favorite charity or advancing a grassroots cause, the Power Networking Alliance (PNA) can help you succeed. Believing strongly in the need for personal human connection our focus is to provide participants with unique business and personal development through networking and education. Learn more at mypna.org About the (K2BW) Keys To Building Wealth The purpose of the K2BW is to educate and empower our community by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth. We provide these tools using educational programs, seminars, workshops, live events and technology based systems. People of color has been historically disadvantaged from acquiring this knowledge and the tools necessary to build generational wealth.

