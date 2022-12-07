PNA Power Tools Now Has Life Time Deal

About

About the (PNA) Power Networking Alliance Webinars, Workshops, Courses and Networking Events Take an Online Class, Workshop, or Seminar. Attend Live Events! Thoughtfully prepared to teach you what you need to start growing your business. Broaden your expertise and the expertise of your employees. Become more important to the economic viability of our region. Grow professionally and personally. Whether your goal is climbing the corporate ladder, signing a new client, promoting your favorite charity or advancing a grassroots cause, the Power Networking Alliance (PNA) can help you succeed. Believing strongly in the need for personal human connection our focus is to provide participants with unique business and personal development through networking and education. Learn more at mypna.org About the (K2BW) Keys To Building Wealth The purpose of the K2BW is to educate and empower our community by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth. We provide these tools using educational programs, seminars, workshops, live events and technology based systems. People of color has been historically disadvantaged from acquiring this knowledge and the tools necessary to build generational wealth. Learn more at k2bw.org

