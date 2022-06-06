PNA Offers Affordable Business Management Suite for Entrepreneurs And Solopreneurs
A complete suite of business management tools. It's like having a virtual assistant at your fingertips that you can use from anywhere.
It's like having a virtual assistant at your fingertips that you can use from anywhere”SEATTLE, WA, US, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNA announces the release of the PNA Power Tools, a complete suite of business management tools. It includes CRM (customer relationship management), customer reviews, AI follow up, web chat, invoicing and payment collection, listings, unified messaging, reputation management and lead management all in one place.
— Emma Jackson
PNA Power Tools provides a one-stop-shop for all the tools needed in the business world. The Power Tools are user-friendly and easy to set up and use. It also provides better customer experience. It automates your business more to save precious time and money.
The benefits of using PNA Power Tools include:
-No lengthy contracts—you pay month-to-month
-Provides a one-stop-shop for all the tools needed in the business world—so you don't have to worry about managing multiple software programs or paying for multiple subscriptions
-User-friendly—it's easy to set up and use, so you don't have to waste time learning how to use new software
-Automating your business more to save precious time and money—your customers will love it too!
-One price for multiple tools saves lots of money for budget conscious business owners.
If you're an entrepreneur or solo-preneur who's looking to get more done with less effort and make the most out of your time—look no further than PNA Power Tools. The PNA is offering a lifetime discounted price of $129 per month to non-members (regularly $279 per month) with PNA member pricing at only $69 per month.
The Power Networking Alliance is a local non-profit organization based in Seattle, WA and Tacoma, WA providing Webinars, Workshops, Courses and Networking Events. You can attend live and hybrid remote events thoughtfully prepared to teach you what you need to start growing your business. An excellent resource to broaden your expertise and the expertise of your employees to grow professionally and personally.
Whether your goal is climbing the corporate ladder, signing a new client, promoting your favorite charity or advancing a grassroots cause, the Power Networking Alliance (PNA) can help you succeed. Believing strongly in the need for personal human connection our focus is to provide participants with unique business and personal development through networking and education.
“We're excited to make this available to our members at such a low price point and offer it to the general public at an affordable price. It's like having a virtual assistant at your fingertips that you can use from anywhere.” Emma Jackson, Founder of the PNA said.
To receive the lifetime discount pricing visit : http://powertools.mypna.org
Emma Jackson
PNA | K2BW Power Networking Alliance Keys To Building Wealth
+1 253-478-8836
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Tired Of Chasing Leads?