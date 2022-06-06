PNA Offers Affordable Business Management Suite for Entrepreneurs And Solopreneurs

SEATTLE, WA, US, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNA announces the release of the PNA Power Tools, a complete suite of business management tools. It includes CRM (customer relationship management), customer reviews, AI follow up, web chat, invoicing and payment collection, listings, unified messaging, reputation management and lead management all in one place.

PNA Power Tools provides a one-stop-shop for all the tools needed in the business world. The Power Tools are user-friendly and easy to set up and use. It also provides better customer experience. It automates your business more to save precious time and money.

The benefits of using PNA Power Tools include:

-No lengthy contracts—you pay month-to-month

-Provides a one-stop-shop for all the tools needed in the business world—so you don't have to worry about managing multiple software programs or paying for multiple subscriptions

-User-friendly—it's easy to set up and use, so you don't have to waste time learning how to use new software

-Automating your business more to save precious time and money—your customers will love it too!

-One price for multiple tools saves lots of money for budget conscious business owners.

If you're an entrepreneur or solo-preneur who's looking to get more done with less effort and make the most out of your time—look no further than PNA Power Tools. The PNA is offering a lifetime discounted price of $129 per month to non-members (regularly $279 per month) with PNA member pricing at only $69 per month.

The Power Networking Alliance is a local non-profit organization based in Seattle, WA and Tacoma, WA providing Webinars, Workshops, Courses and Networking Events. You can attend live and hybrid remote events thoughtfully prepared to teach you what you need to start growing your business. An excellent resource to broaden your expertise and the expertise of your employees to grow professionally and personally.

Whether your goal is climbing the corporate ladder, signing a new client, promoting your favorite charity or advancing a grassroots cause, the Power Networking Alliance (PNA) can help you succeed. Believing strongly in the need for personal human connection our focus is to provide participants with unique business and personal development through networking and education.

“We're excited to make this available to our members at such a low price point and offer it to the general public at an affordable price. It's like having a virtual assistant at your fingertips that you can use from anywhere.” Emma Jackson, Founder of the PNA said.

To receive the lifetime discount pricing visit : http://powertools.mypna.org

Emma Jackson
PNA | K2BW Power Networking Alliance Keys To Building Wealth
+1 253-478-8836
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Tired Of Chasing Leads?

About the (PNA) Power Networking Alliance Webinars, Workshops, Courses and Networking Events Take an Online Class, Workshop, or Seminar. Attend Live Events! Thoughtfully prepared to teach you what you need to start growing your business. Broaden your expertise and the expertise of your employees. Become more important to the economic viability of our region. Grow professionally and personally. Whether your goal is climbing the corporate ladder, signing a new client, promoting your favorite charity or advancing a grassroots cause, the Power Networking Alliance (PNA) can help you succeed. Believing strongly in the need for personal human connection our focus is to provide participants with unique business and personal development through networking and education. Learn more at mypna.org About the (K2BW) Keys To Building Wealth The purpose of the K2BW is to educate and empower our community by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth. We provide these tools using educational programs, seminars, workshops, live events and technology based systems. People of color has been historically disadvantaged from acquiring this knowledge and the tools necessary to build generational wealth. Learn more at k2bw.org

