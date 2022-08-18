PNA|K2BW Power Networking Alliance | Keys To Building Wealth Announces October Session - Entrepreneurial Thinking Course
October Sessions for Entrepreneurial Thinking Course Now Open for Registration
We live in a time of great change. The skills that drove us to success over the last few decades have become obsolete. We need to discover new ways of working, leading, and operating to thrive today.”SEATTLE/TACOMA, WA, US, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNA | K2BW announces open registration for the Success Mindset Program to ignite the entrepreneurial mindset and cultivate an entrepreneurial culture.
— Emma Jackson
This course is designed to teach you how to think like an entrepreneur and use that knowledge to elevate your life.
Success Mindset can help you take your career to the next level by giving you a new way to solve problems and is backed by extensive scientific research showing how it will help you do better in business, at work, and in life.
Make an impact with your ideas. Unleash your potential. Feel confident talking to people about your vision. Build the right team, and take action.
PNA | K2BW redefines entrepreneurship as more than an academic discipline, going far beyond the traditional concepts of business creation and small business management. Entrepreneurship is a mindset; a way of thinking and acting that can help anyone succeed. It's a way of thinking that can enable ordinary individuals to achieve the extraordinary.
PNA | K2BW has partnered with The R.I.S.E. Center to explore ways to cultivate an entrepreneurial culture, and develop ways to educate and empower communities by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth in the greater Tacoma area.
The R.I.S.E. Center is a local non-profit organization based in Tacoma, WA. with the positive mission to help people restore their lives through faith, community support, and a wide variety of services. The process starts with a short assessment to determine your needs and interests. From there, the dedicated staff and volunteers get you connected with the right programs and partners to assist you.
Success Mindset Program Registration Blended/Hybrd Delivery
Online Virtual and Live In Classroom
Location: The R.I.S.E. Center
2136 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Tacoma, WA 98405
To register for the program, please use these links:
http://mindset.mypna.org OR http://mindset.k2bw.org
About the (PNA) Power Networking Alliance - Power Networkng Alliance is a local non-profit organization based in Seatrtle, WA and Tacoma, WA providing Webinars, Workshops, Courses and Networking Events Take an Online Class, Workshop, or Seminar. Attend Live Events! Thoughtfully prepared to teach you what you need to start growing your business. Broaden your expertise and the expertise of your employees. Become more important to the economic viability of our region. Grow professionally and personally.
Whether your goal is climbing the corporate ladder, signing a new client, promoting your favorite charity or advancing a grassroots cause, the Power Networking Alliance (PNA) can help you succeed. Believing strongly in the need for personal human connection our focus is to provide participants with unique business and personal development through networking and education. Learn more at mypna.org
About the (K2BW) Keys To Building Wealth - The purpose of the K2BW is to educate and empower our community by providing key and valuable tools necessary and needed to build personal wealth, generational wealth, and community wealth. We provide these tools using educational programs, seminars, workshops, live events and technology based systems.
People of color has been historically disadvantaged from acquiring this knowledge and the tools necessary to build generational wealth. Learn more at k2bw.org
About The R.I.S.E Center (Restoring and Igniting Self-Empowerment) in Community - The R.I.S.E. Center, is a holistic, innovative and comprehensive service organization focusing on ending homelessness by addressing the underlying causes of homelessness in the Central Tacoma, WA area. The RI.S.E. Center helps people build pride in their communities through job creation, developing self-awareness and self-evaluation of personal strengths and assets to build upon as well as habits and tendencies that may be self-destructive. Learn more at www.risecenterofhilltop.org
