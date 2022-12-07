Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 08, 2022

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 08, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Columbiana Columbiana County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Olmsted Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Franklin Franklin County Public Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking West Licking Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Village of Fletcher
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Sinclair Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Richland Village of Shiloh
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls, Ohio
1/1/2020 TO 5/23/2022		 Basic Audit
Union Village of Milford Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Village of Beverly
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 08, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

