Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 08, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 08, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Columbiana Columbiana County Agricultural Society

12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Olmsted Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Franklin Franklin County Public Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Madison Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking West Licking Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Village of Fletcher

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Sinclair Community College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Pickaway Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Richland Village of Shiloh

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls, Ohio

1/1/2020 TO 5/23/2022 Basic Audit Union Village of Milford Center

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Village of Beverly

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 08, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.