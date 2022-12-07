Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 08, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 08, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Olmsted Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Franklin County Public Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|West Licking Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Village of Fletcher
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Sinclair Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Richland
|Village of Shiloh
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls, Ohio
1/1/2020 TO 5/23/2022
|Basic Audit
|Union
|Village of Milford Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Village of Beverly
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 08, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
