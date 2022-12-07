In a return premiere, Le Méridien opens a hotel in Melbourne in early 2023
The Le Méridien brand launches in Australia when the Melbourne hotel opens in summer 2023. It has a prime city location at the Parliament end of Bourke Street
Le Méridien is a distinctive, brand inspired by the glamorous era of travel in the 1960's. Le Méridien Melbourne marries the brand’s global DNA with Melbourne’s unique local culture.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stage is set for the reintroduction of Le Méridien brand to the Australian market when Le Méridien Melbourne opens its doors in the first quarter of 2023. With a prime uptown CBD location at the Parliament end of Bourke Street, the new hotel will offer 235 guest rooms and suites, a ground floor café and bar, restaurant, meetings and events floor, and a showstopping rooftop pool deck with expansive views overlooking Bourke St, Parliament House, and towards Fitzroy Gardens.
— Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Marriot International
Nestled in Melbourne’s theatre district, 20 Bourke St has a century-long reputation as an entertainment playground. Originally built as a hotel in the 1850's the site has been a cornerstone of Melbourne’s art and culture scene through its many iterations as a theatre, cinema, nightclub and live performance venue. Coming full circle back to its original interpretation as a hotel, architecture practice Peddle Thorp has designed the 12-storey building behind its historical art deco façade, weaving mid-century modernism with subtle nuances to the building’s halcyon heritage and contemporary local culture.
Born in 1960’s Paris during an era of glamourous air travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands – continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life.
“Melbourne is the ideal home for the relaunch of Le Méridien in Australia” said Sean Hunt, Area Vice President - Australia, New Zealand & Pacific for Marriott International. “With its premium CBD location, showpiece rooftop pool deck, and immersive arts and culinary programme, the property will continue the century-long legacy the site has held as an entertainment playground for Melburnians and visitors.”
The hotel experiences on offer range from the brand’s signature sensory room scents, Malin + Goetz bath amenities and curated new wave music soundtracks; high-impact arrival art installations; Le Scoop by Le Méridien treats and refreshing gelato and, of course (being Melbourne) a carefully sourced and crafted coffee collection served by a master barista.
“As a Paris-born brand, Le Méridien has a classic sensibility connected back to centuries of European hospitality yet also embraces a modern interpretation of guest service. "This juxtaposition of classic and modern is the essence of our Le Méridien aesthetic”, said Peter Minatsis, General Manager, Le Meridien Melbourne. “We look forward to ‘drawing back the curtain’ on Melbourne’s glamourous new visitor offering this summer and connecting guests with the city’s rich history, art, and culture.”
Upon opening, Le Méridien Melbourne will join Marriott Bonvoy’s growing portfolio in Australia, taking the number of hotels in operation to 29, and their tenth hotel in Melbourne. Marriott Bonvoy has opened four hotels in Melbourne since the beginning of 2020, including W Melbourne, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, Courtyard by Marriott Flagstaff Gardens and AC by Marriott Melbourne Southbank.
For more information on Le Méridien Melbourne or to make a reservation, please visit lemeridienmelbournehotel.com
About Le Méridien Melbourne:
With its prime uptown location at 20 Bourke St, Le Méridien Melbourne is ideally located to experience the richness of Melbourne's art, history and culture. Opening in early 2023, the 5-star hotel features 235 mid-century inspired guest rooms and suites, a ground floor café and bar, restaurant, and a showstopping rooftop pool deck with expansive views overlooking Bourke St, Parliament House, and towards Fitzroy Gardens. Known for its immersive art and culinary programme, Le Méridien Melbourne is a social meeting point for the creative-minded traveller. For more information, visit lemeridienmelbournehotel.com. Stay connected to Le Méridien Melbourne on Instagram and Facebook.
About Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts
Born in 1960’s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 110 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien’s engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. For more information, please visit www.lemeridien.com, and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enrll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.
About Marriott Bonvoy®
Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.
