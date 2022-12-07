In a return premiere, Le Méridien opens a hotel in Melbourne in early 2023

Pool deck at the new Le Meridien Hotel in Melbourne

The Le Méridien brand launches in Australia when the Melbourne hotel opens in summer 2023. It has a prime city location at the Parliament end of Bourke Street

Le Méridien is a distinctive, brand inspired by the glamorous era of travel in the 1960's. Le Méridien Melbourne marries the brand’s global DNA with Melbourne’s unique local culture.” — Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Marriot International