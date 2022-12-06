Submit Release
Visit of Oman Foreign Minister HE Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi and Secretary-General of the National Security Council of Oman MG Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi, 4 to 6 December 2022

Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi, and National Security Council Secretary-General of the Sultanate of Oman, Major General (MG) Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi, co-chaired the inaugural Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue (SOSD) with Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman today. Both sides reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between Singapore and Oman. The co-chairs had a wide-ranging discussion to strengthen cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, renewable energy, aquaculture, transport and logistics, and communications and information technology in support of Oman’s Vision 2040. They also discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas such as capacity-building, counterterrorism, and maritime security; as well as exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and Asia.

To bring ties to a new level, Singapore and Oman have agreed to concurrently upgrade our respective Consulates-General to Embassies headed by a Chargé d’Affaires. Singapore and Oman will implement the upgrade on a mutually agreed date to be announced.

The SOSD co-chairs also witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU); a MOU on Cooperation in the Aquaculture Sector between the Singapore Food Agency and the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources of the Sultanate of Oman; and a MOU in the Fields of Communications and Information Technology between the Info-Communications Media Development Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman.

On 5 December 2022, Minister Sayyid Badr and MG Al Kindi called on Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. SM Teo welcomed the launch of the SOSD which reflected the goodwill and mutual trust between both countries. As maritime nations, Singapore and Oman share a mutual interest in promoting peace and stability in our respective regions. SM Teo and Minister Sayyid Badr had a useful discussion on regional and global developments.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan also hosted breakfast for Minister Sayyid Badr and MG Al Kindi yesterday. The Ministers looked forward to furthering cooperation in areas such as climate change and connectivity, and had a good exchange of views on geopolitical developments in our respective regions.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 DECEMBER 2022

Photo Caption:  Convening of the inaugural Singapore-Oman Strategic Dialogue

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

Photo Caption: Secretary-General of the National Security Council of Oman MG Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi (back row, first from left), Oman Foreign Minister HE Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi (back row, second from left), Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman witnessing the signing of the MOU on Cooperation in the Aquaculture Sector between the Singapore Food Agency and the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources of Oman

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

Photo Caption: Secretary-General of the National Security Council of Oman MG Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi (back row, first from left), Oman Foreign Minister HE Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi (back row, second from left), Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman witnessing the signing of the MOU in the Fields of Communications and Information Technology between the Info-Communications Media Development Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

Photo Caption: Oman Foreign Minister HE Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi and Secretary-General of the National Security Council of Oman MG Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi calling on Senior Minster and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

Photo Caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan hosting breakfast for Oman Foreign Minister HE Sayyid Badr Bin Hamid Bin Hamood Al Busaidi (first from left) and Secretary-General of the National Security Council of Oman MG Idris Bin Abdulrahman Bin Hamoud Al Kindi (third from left)

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

