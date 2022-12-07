Quito celebrates its foundation with music and gastronomy
Quito Turismo works with the tourism industry on a permanent basis to strengthen the city’s image as the ideal destination for leisure travel and for hosting events, conferences and meetings, helping to revive tourism and its supply chain
Typical food, restaurants, sweets, and orchestras are part of the Gastronomic Festival 'Sal Quiteña'QUITO, ECUADOR, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From December 3 to 5 the 'Sal Quiteña' Gastronomic Festival took place at the Bicentennial Events Center, the event brought together champions of Quito cuisine including restaurants, bistros, artisan pastries, and all food and beverage establishments with the 'Distinctive Q'. And included a concert by Anuel.
As part of the 'Sal Quiteña' Gastronomic Festival, the round of 16 matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup were screened and the orchestras Los Titos, Los Cumbancheros, La Sonora Dinamita, Batahola, Poder Negro, Don Medardo y sus Players, Grupo Coraza, the Trio Los Garles and more artists performed.
The main goal of the festival is to rescue and disseminate the food cultural identity of the DMQ for its value in the gastronomic tourism offer through the promotion of association and innovation in the gastronomic value chain; through the generation of meetings, fairs, festivals, training and exchange of experiences.
Quito Turismo has developed the tourist route 'Discovering the Center of the World', which include visit to the museums of Sitio Intiñan and Casa Agave, and then go to the gastronomic festival. In this way, the Capital of the Center of the World celebrates its foundation festivities full of traditional flavors and music.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other