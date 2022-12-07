Five Female IT Leaders Talk Diversity at the Women in Tech Event on Dec 19, 2022
New York City-based IT Solutions & Services firm BlackHawk Data to host "Women in Tech" virtual panel on December 19th with five female leaders in tech.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackHawk Data hosts the next Women in Tech event on Dec. 19, 2022, virtually from 1:30 pm-2:30 pm. Attendees will hear how five female leaders are creating positive changes within the male-dominated IT channel. Maryann Pagano, CEO of BlackHawk Data, hosts this event quarterly to showcase how she and other women are innovating and diversifying the tech landscape.
This event’s speakers are:
Maryann Pagano, BlackHawk Data
Denise Berrigan, DELL
Amanda Adams, CrowdStrike
Kelli Moraz, VMware
Helen Lambropoulos, Cisco Systems
Maryann is BlackHawk Data’s CEO and co-founder. With more than 20 years of customer support experience and organizational leadership, Maryann has a proven track record of driving business outcomes. Maryann is proud to be recognized by CRN as Woman of the Channel and is dedicated to supporting women-owned businesses and other female entrepreneurs like herself.
Those wishing to attend can RSVP for the virtual event from BlackHawk Data's LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:7003763453223981056/
ABOUT BLACKHAWK DATA
BlackHawk Data is a New York City-based managed services provider dedicated to diversity and inclusion. CEO Maryann Pagano co-founded BlackHawk Data because she wanted to create a space in IT where women are welcome. In previous positions, Maryann felt that as a woman in technology she was not given the same opportunities as her male peers. BlackHawk Data is committed to helping everyone pursue their IT goals, practicing inclusion in their own office, and working hard to partner with vendors who share this commitment to diversity. BlackHawk Data’s goal is to empower other diverse businesses and leaders by helping them develop the skills they need to operate, sustain and grow their businesses successfully.
