Grauwyler Park Receives 50 New Trees Thanks to Crow Holdings

More than 130 employee volunteers planted 50 trees at Grauwyler Park in Dallas, Texas

In continuation of a longstanding partnership, Crow Holdings, Texas Trees Foundation, & Dallas Park & Recreation, recently planted 50 trees in Grauwyler Park.

Trees help make communities happier and healthier, and our firm is – and always has been – committed to reforestation and conservation.” — Michael Levy, CEO of Crow Holdings

In continuation of their longstanding partnership, Crow Holdings, a Dallas-based real estate investment and development firm, and Texas Trees Foundation, along with the City of Dallas Park and Recreation, recently planted 50 trees in Grauwyler Park in Dallas, Texas. The 50 trees planted by 130 Crow Holdings employee volunteers will combat Dallas’ urban heat island, contribute to its overall tree canopy, and provide healthy, safe, and green outdoor spaces.

The Dec. 2 event was part of the company’s ongoing legacy of urban tree reforestation across the country through tree planting, local conservation, beautification efforts, and supporting urban parks. Trees planted include American elm, Roughleaf dogwood, and pecan, among eight additional species.

“Texas Trees Foundation is focused on making spaces cooler, greener, and cleaner, and we are fortunate to have such great corporate partners like Crow Holdings who share that vision,” said Janette Monear, CEO/President of Texas Trees Foundation. “These new trees at Grauwyler Park will provide an outdoor sanctuary for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide.”

“Trees help make communities happier and healthier, and our firm is – and always has been – committed to reforestation and conservation,” said Michael Levy, CEO of Crow Holdings. “Whether it’s through financial contributions or employee tree planting events like this one, we proudly support the Texas Trees Foundation, whose important work benefits North Texans today and for generations to come.”

The partnership with Texas Trees Foundation and City of Dallas builds upon Crow Holdings’ decades-long commitment to reforestation in the North Texas area and across the country. Trammell Crow, the late founder of Crow Holdings, co-founded the Dallas Parks Foundation (now the Texas Trees Foundation) in 1982 and later served as the foundation’s Chairman. (Crow Holdings’ Director of Communications, Adam McGill, has served on the Texas Trees Foundation board of trustees since 2013.) Crow also established the National Tree Trust and was appointed its Chairman by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

In addition to the Dec. 2 event, Crow Holdings partners with Texas Trees Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation year-round and nationwide to improve communities as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Texas Trees Foundation’s Branching Out program began in 2018 in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, the City of Dallas Park & Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees at neighborhood parks with the intention to expand and restore tree canopies.



About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

About Dallas Park & Recreation

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department provides diverse leisure and recreational options year-round for all ages. We are committed to caring for Dallas’ parks, trails and open spaces. Through our Branching Out activities, we are working to increase Dallas’ tree canopy to 37% by 2040. We work with diverse partners to plant trees in a way that is inclusive and equitable for the citizens of Dallas. Find us and more information at DallasParks.org.

About Crow Holdings

Crow Holdings is a leading national real estate investment and development firm with nearly 75 years of history, $30 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. Crow Holdings pursues compelling investment opportunities through a range of strategies, product types, and ventures, consistently seeking to create value for its investors, partners, and communities. Operating from 21 offices in key markets across the U.S., Crow Holdings has extensive industry reach and expertise in multifamily, industrial, office, and specialty sectors. The firm’s ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.