Shaken or Stirred, Firebirds' New Seasonal Cocktails Pack a Harvest Punch

The Harvest Punch, one of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's new seasonal cocktails made with Hendrick’s Gin, crème de Cassis, black tea, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and cinnamon elixir. Made with Appleton Rum, fresh-squeezed lemon and lime juices, cinnamon and almond elixir and a dash of Angostura bitters, the Cinnamon Mai Tai at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is one of the new Fall/Winter cocktails available now through March 2023.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's new Fall and Winter cocktails warm the senses with a creative blend of savory spicy flavors, tonics and elixirs

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is also known for its award-winning FIREBAR® artisan cocktails. The restaurant’s new seasonal cocktail menu, available today through March 2023, comes with a twist of ingenuity and a mix of tantalizing flavors.

“These craft cocktail creations are full of originality and feature trending dashes of cinnamon, clove, apple cider, almond elixir, grilled orange juice, chili liqueur and more,” said Firebirds Beverage Director Lisa Kizloff.

Firebirds’ new Fall/Winter cocktail selection includes:

Harvest Punch

Hendrick’s Gin, crème de Cassis, black tea, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and cinnamon elixir

Cinnamon Mai Tai

Appleton Rum, fresh-squeezed lemon and lime juices, cinnamon and almond elixir and a dash of Angostura bitters

Irish Orchard

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, apple elixir and clove spice topped with Angry Orchard hard cider

Wintry Berries

Slow & Low Rock and Rye, raspberry elixir and Alex’s Lemonade topped with club soda

Hot Off the Grill

Grey Goose Vodka, grilled orange juice, fresh-squeezed lime juice and guava purée

Spiced Old Fashioned

Elijah Craig Bourbon, spiced brown sugar elixir and Angostura bitters

Forbidden Fruit

Espolon Blanco Tequila, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice, peach elixir, agave nectar and Angostura bitters

Gentleman’s Manhattan

Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, spiced vanilla elixir and Angostura bitters

Chile Guavarita

Corazon Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice and guava purée, served on the rocks with a chili-dusted rim

Feelin’ Peachy Mule

Svedka Vodka, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, peach elixir, and fresh-squeezed lime juice topped with ginger beer

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill’s FIREBAR® offers an impressive array of seasonal cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after-dinner drinks, Firebirds’ private label wine, hand crafted mocktails and more. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, and happy hour in the FIREBAR® and on the Patio every Monday through Friday from 4PM – 7PM. Hours may vary based on location.

Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to make a reservation, order ToGo online, or register to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle and be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers. Members receive a gift for joining and a gift for their birthday.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a polished casual American restaurant and steakhouse, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored menu in a stylish, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood filleted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds’ exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, a patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR® are additional gathering spaces inside the restaurant. Firebirds has been named one of ten ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2022 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Firebirds supports sustainability efforts and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with $3 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. To become a member of Firebirds Inner Circle, order ToGo online or to make a reservation visit firebirdsrestaurants.com.

