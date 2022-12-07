Big news: Wibit Peakz earns IAAPA Best New Product Brass Ring Award
Inspired by high-rope treetop courses, this innovative floating Aqua Park tests balance, agility, and speed as guests traverse between the elevated bridges and Peakz platforms measuring one-, two-, or three-meter-high.
17 innovative bridges must be carefully traversed to get from one Peakz to the next. Different levels of difficulty assure variety, challenge and excitement!
In partnership for nearly two decades, CRS and Wibit Sports are sure to cause a stir in the U.S. leisure and tourism market.
Wibit Sports GmbH, proudly accepted the award for the Best New Product Concept (Major Ride or Water Park Ride) on November 16th at the 2022 IAAPA Expo for its innovative new product line; Wibit Peakz. Inspired by high-rope treetop courses, Wibit Peakz is a revolutionary new attraction that tests balance, agility, and speed as guests traverse between the elevated bridges and Peakz platforms.
A unique benefit which warrants Peakz this award, is that the water below serves as the safe landing instead of harnesses and cables. Each Wibit Peakz Aqua Park is made up of a combination of bridges and one-, two-, or three-meter-high platforms with a variety of difficulty levels to excite and challenge guests of all ages and abilities. Peakz also offers optimal visitor flow without long queues, which is ensured through three modular configurations. The thrill of making it across is matched with the fun of falling off and trying again.
“Wibit expands the thrill of water play beyond the surface & the elevated Peakz experience is going to enhance waterfronts everywhere in 2023...this is truly innovative!” - Ron Romens, CRS President & Inventor of the Floating Trampoline.
As the exclusive open-water distributor for Wibit Sports in the United States and over two decades of partnership, Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) is excited to promote Wibit Peakz and support Wibit Sports in their award.
CRS and Wibit Sports are sure to cause a stir in the U.S. leisure and tourism market. To learn more about Peakz or to schedule a time to speak with Ron and Wibit Sports call 608-497-2207 or email me today!
Press Contact:
Ron Romens
CRS President
ron@crs4rec.com
608-497-2207
Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) delivers unparalleled industry knowledge with a proven track record of successful, revenue-generating solutions to their commercial recreation clients world-wide. Specializing in custom Water-Based Family Entertainment Centers with Aqua Parks for private and public entities, CRS is Serious About Fun!
IAAPA, founded in 1918, is the global association for the attractions industry. The annual IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are considered one of the global attractions industry’s most prestigious honors and are awarded for spectacular achievements. Read IAAPA Announcement
Wibit Sports was founded in 1996 by two friends Robert Cirjak and Romann Rademacher. Wibit is the world's leading floating water park brand. Inspired by a passion for sports and the wish to run an extraordinary business, the company has created the industry of inflatable water parks and constantly evolves to create new activities on the water.
Ron Romens
Commercial Recreation Specialitsts
+1 877-896-8442
CRSMarketing@crs4rec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
NEW Wibit Peakz - Elevated Water Adventures